  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Pliski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus

19 properties total found
3 room apartment in Akciabrski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Akciabrski, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 52 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 30,550
3 room apartment in Zareccia, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zareccia, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 34,155
Spacious apartment with excellent layout and a large kitchen Address: d. Zarechye, st. Centr…
Cottage in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
164 m²
€ 80,205
For sale beautiful, new cottage in x. Chernitsa ( 33.5 km from Minsk, 1 km from Smolevich ).…
House in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 36,038
House for sale ( incomplete building ), 50 km from. Minsk, ST "Ranitsa", Moscow direction! …
House in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
67 m²
€ 6,308
A cozy cottage with a large plot behind Smolevich is for sale. The house is in level 3, buil…
House in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,506
Plain plot for sale, processed, fenced on all sides in the village. Plisanka. On the site th…
House in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 24,242
The site is located in a gardening partnership « Minute ». A house with a veranda and a bath…
House in Akciabrski, Belarus
House
Akciabrski, Belarus
179 m²
€ 103,546
For sale a modern cottage with a euro repair in p. Oktyabrsky. Minsk region, Smolevichi dist…
House in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 8,381
Cottage in Čarnicki, Belarus
Cottage
Čarnicki, Belarus
170 m²
€ 92,822
Cottage in Akciabrski, Belarus
Cottage
Akciabrski, Belarus
103 m²
€ 76,691
House in Čarnicki, Belarus
House
Čarnicki, Belarus
86 m²
€ 44,969
House in Akciabrski, Belarus
House
Akciabrski, Belarus
64 m²
€ 40,553
3 room apartment in Akciabrski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Akciabrski, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 27,486
Cottage in Zareccia, Belarus
Cottage
Zareccia, Belarus
400 m²
€ 74,798
3 room apartment in Zareccia, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zareccia, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 27,035
Bright 3 -room apartment in the village. The registered is looking for a new owner. - 3 ligh…
3 room apartment in Akciabrski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Akciabrski, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 59 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 26,134
House in Akciabrski, Belarus
House
Akciabrski, Belarus
118 m²
€ 29,739
Unfinished house for sale in a village with developed infrastructure Near the school, kinder…
2 room apartment in Zareccia, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zareccia, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 35 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 20,727
2 rooms. apartment next to Smolevichi, in a brick house! 2 rooms apartment next to Smolevich…

