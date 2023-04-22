Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Smalyavichy District
Pliski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Clear all
19 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Akciabrski, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
52 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 30,550
3 room apartment
Zareccia, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 34,155
Spacious apartment with excellent layout and a large kitchen Address: d. Zarechye, st. Centr…
Cottage
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
164 m²
€ 80,205
For sale beautiful, new cottage in x. Chernitsa ( 33.5 km from Minsk, 1 km from Smolevich ).…
House
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 36,038
House for sale ( incomplete building ), 50 km from. Minsk, ST "Ranitsa", Moscow direction! …
House
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
67 m²
€ 6,308
A cozy cottage with a large plot behind Smolevich is for sale. The house is in level 3, buil…
House
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,506
Plain plot for sale, processed, fenced on all sides in the village. Plisanka. On the site th…
House
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 24,242
The site is located in a gardening partnership « Minute ». A house with a veranda and a bath…
House
Akciabrski, Belarus
179 m²
€ 103,546
For sale a modern cottage with a euro repair in p. Oktyabrsky. Minsk region, Smolevichi dist…
House
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 8,381
Cottage
Čarnicki, Belarus
170 m²
€ 92,822
Cottage
Akciabrski, Belarus
103 m²
€ 76,691
House
Čarnicki, Belarus
86 m²
€ 44,969
House
Akciabrski, Belarus
64 m²
€ 40,553
3 room apartment
Akciabrski, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 27,486
Cottage
Zareccia, Belarus
400 m²
€ 74,798
3 room apartment
Zareccia, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 27,035
Bright 3 -room apartment in the village. The registered is looking for a new owner. - 3 ligh…
3 room apartment
Akciabrski, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
59 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 26,134
House
Akciabrski, Belarus
118 m²
€ 29,739
Unfinished house for sale in a village with developed infrastructure Near the school, kinder…
2 room apartment
Zareccia, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
35 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 20,727
2 rooms. apartment next to Smolevichi, in a brick house! 2 rooms apartment next to Smolevich…
Properties features in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map