Realting.com
Belarus
Hrodna Region
Grodno District
Kapciouski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Clear all
23 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
378 m²
€ 54,071
5 room house
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
378 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 54,071
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
32 m²
€ 10,364
2 room house
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
29 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 9,462
Cottage surrounded by pine forest and 100 meters to the Lososyanka River. Quiet, environment…
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
183 m²
€ 112,648
On sale a cozy house in the village. Korobchitsy, Grushevaya St., with a new modern repair i…
5 room house
Karobcycy, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
183 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 112,648
On sale a cozy house in the village. Korobchitsy, Grushevaya St., with a new modern repair i…
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
474 m²
Price on request
A spacious three-story cottage in the village is for sale. Boxes. A well-maintained land are…
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
130 m²
€ 42,323
Incomplete canned capital structure ( 71% readiness ). One-story attic house with an area of…
4 room house
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
115 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 28,748
House for sale 60% readiness % . The house is located in the gardening partnership » Automag…
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
231 m²
€ 58,577
House for sale in the village of Korobchitsa by the Lososyanka River. The plot is exactly 14…
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
107 m²
€ 36,047
House for sale with a bathhouse in a Veterok gardening partnership. Located in a quiet, pict…
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
12 m²
€ 5,407
Location: Koptevsky s / s, ST « Selena » located 8 km from Grodno ( 1 km per day Kamenka ). …
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
12 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 5,407
Location: Koptevsky s / s, ST « Selena » located 8 km from Grodno ( 1 km per day Kamenka ). …
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
184 m²
€ 72,005
House for sale in d. Brosty ( 2 km from the city, direction Olshanki ). The house is b…
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,480
For sale a summer plot in s / t & laquo; Energy & raquo;. A country house with two rooms and…
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
250 m²
€ 179,336
Cozy & nbsp; house with & nbsp; terrace in a picturesque place. Year of construction 2004. &…
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
201 m²
€ 130,672
For sale is a attic type house in the Korobchitsa microdistrict. The plot of 13.7 acres, aro…
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 7,209
Location: Koptevsky s / s, ST & laquo; Lotos d. Gornitsa & raquo; located 8 km from Grodno. …
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
165 m²
€ 71,194
For sale is a attic type house, with a rational layout in the village of Korobchitsa, on all…
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
125 m²
€ 55,783
A cozy one-story house with an attic and a terrace is located in a picturesque location. Hou…
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
170 m²
€ 72,095
House for sale (incomplete building) in a prestigious and environmentally friendly area & nd…
2 room house
Karobcycy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 23,431
Location: Koptevsky s / s, ST & laquo; Afgan- 2 & raquo; located in 6 km from Grodno…
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
199 m²
€ 90,119
