Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Grodno District
  5. Kapciouski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

23 properties total found
House in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
378 m²
€ 54,071
5 room house in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 room house
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 378 m² Number of floors 2
€ 54,071
House in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
32 m²
€ 10,364
2 room house in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 29 m² Number of floors 1
€ 9,462
Cottage surrounded by pine forest and 100 meters to the Lososyanka River. Quiet, environment…
House in Karobcycy, Belarus
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
183 m²
€ 112,648
On sale a cozy house in the village. Korobchitsy, Grushevaya St., with a new modern repair i…
5 room house in Karobcycy, Belarus
5 room house
Karobcycy, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 183 m² Number of floors 2
€ 112,648
On sale a cozy house in the village. Korobchitsy, Grushevaya St., with a new modern repair i…
House in Karobcycy, Belarus
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
474 m²
Price on request
A spacious three-story cottage in the village is for sale. Boxes. A well-maintained land are…
House in Karobcycy, Belarus
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
130 m²
€ 42,323
Incomplete canned capital structure ( 71% readiness ). One-story attic house with an area of…
4 room house in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room house
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 115 m² Number of floors 2
€ 28,748
House for sale 60% readiness % . The house is located in the gardening partnership » Automag…
House in Karobcycy, Belarus
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
231 m²
€ 58,577
House for sale in the village of Korobchitsa by the Lososyanka River. The plot is exactly 14…
House in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
107 m²
€ 36,047
House for sale with a bathhouse in a Veterok gardening partnership. Located in a quiet, pict…
House in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
12 m²
€ 5,407
Location: Koptevsky s / s, ST « Selena » located 8 km from Grodno ( 1 km per day Kamenka ). …
House in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 12 m² Number of floors 1
€ 5,407
Location: Koptevsky s / s, ST « Selena » located 8 km from Grodno ( 1 km per day Kamenka ). …
House in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
184 m²
€ 72,005
House for sale in d. Brosty ( 2 km from the city, direction Olshanki ).  The house is b…
House in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,480
For sale a summer plot in s / t & laquo; Energy & raquo;. A country house with two rooms and…
House in Karobcycy, Belarus
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
250 m²
€ 179,336
Cozy & nbsp; house with & nbsp; terrace in a picturesque place. Year of construction 2004. &…
House in Karobcycy, Belarus
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
201 m²
€ 130,672
For sale is a attic type house in the Korobchitsa microdistrict. The plot of 13.7 acres, aro…
House in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 7,209
Location: Koptevsky s / s, ST & laquo; Lotos d. Gornitsa & raquo; located 8 km from Grodno. …
House in Karobcycy, Belarus
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
165 m²
€ 71,194
For sale is a attic type house, with a rational layout in the village of Korobchitsa, on all…
House in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
125 m²
€ 55,783
A cozy one-story house with an attic and a terrace is located in a picturesque location. Hou…
House in Karobcycy, Belarus
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
170 m²
€ 72,095
House for sale (incomplete building) in a prestigious and environmentally friendly area & nd…
2 room house in Karobcycy, Belarus
2 room house
Karobcycy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 23,431
Location: Koptevsky s / s, ST & laquo; Afgan- 2 & raquo; located in 6 km from Grodno…
House in Karobcycy, Belarus
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
199 m²
€ 90,119

Properties features in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir