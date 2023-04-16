Belarus
Zhabinka
Belarus
Brest Region
Zhabinka District
Zhabinka
Residential properties for sale in Zhabinka, Belarus
35 properties total found
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
172 m²
€ 126,098
Lot 7040. A modern cottage with small architectural forms, a two-story bathhouse and even ou…
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
31 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 12,520
1 bedroom apartment, g. Zhabinka, st. Zarechnaya, 1986, 2/5 bricks, 31.4 / 31.0 / 19.2 / 5.1…
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
57 m²
€ 18,825
LOT 6982. The parental home, the beginning began ... Who does not know the words of this son…
2 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 23,328
Lot 6883. We offer to buy a two-room apartment in Zhabinka. Nice spacious apartment with a t…
3 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
78 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 38,730
Excellent three-room apartment for sale on Francis Skorina Street in Zhabinka. The apartment…
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
108 m²
€ 33,326
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
88 m²
€ 35,578
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
216 m²
€ 72,056
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
148 m²
€ 62,148
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
80 m²
€ 11,709
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
76 m²
€ 36,929
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 15,042
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
85 m²
€ 33,326
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 18,014
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
122 m²
€ 58,545
Residential building in Zhabinkovsky p - not. 1987 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 128.5 sq.m, total…
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
80 m²
€ 47,737
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
81 m²
€ 24,319
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 16,933
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
209 m²
€ 121,594
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 17,023
1 bedroom apartment, g. Zhabinka, st. Sovetskaya, 1977, 5/5 bricks, 33.9 / 33.9 / 19.1 / 7.0…
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
109 m²
€ 7,656
A box of a summer house of residential type to a rafing system within the city of Zhabinka. …
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
184 m²
€ 111,236
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
92 m²
€ 31,524
I will sell the house, Zhabinka, Brest, for example, 327 km from MKAD1 level, walls - wood, …
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
414 m²
€ 88,268
Sale of a residential building in Zhabinkovsky district, Zhabinka 182726Zhiloy house in Zhab…
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
226 m²
€ 55,843
Sale of the house for finishing in Zhabinkovsky district, Zhabinka 182857The house for finis…
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
177 m²
€ 103,580
Sale of a residential building in Zhabinkovsky district, Zhabinka 193801Zhiloy house in Zhab…
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
146 m²
€ 62,148
Sale of a residential building in Zhabinkovsky district, Zhabinka 193462Zhiloy house in Zhab…
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
180 m²
€ 108,084
Sale of a house box in Zhabinkovsky district, Zhabinka 190070Korobka residential building in…
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
109 m²
€ 7,656
Sale of a box of a country house in the Zhabinkovsky district, Zhabinkovsky s/s 993687Korobk…
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 15,312
Sale of a one-room apartment in Zhabinkovsky district, Zhabinka 1929971-room apartment, Zhab…
