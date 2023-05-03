Belarus
Belarus
Minsk Region
Lahoysk District
Bialarucki sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
35 properties total found
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 63,483
Eco-friendly house for year-round living Address: d. Korbachevka, st. Sunny ⁇ 知 About you…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
72 m²
€ 76,924
Hand-to-hand drive house for sale in the village of Mochany. 19 km from MKAD to the house - …
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 53,583
House-bath for year-round residence in ST Telepashnya, Belarus, Logoisky district, Minsk re…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 22,705
For sale a country house in ST « Anyutiny Eyes » 18 km from MKAD, Madel direction. Access ro…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
31 m²
€ 20,434
Cottage in a quiet, quiet place 15 minutes drive from Minsk. Cozy house with fireplace…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 36,237
武 Garden House is located in ST Vyacha-91, fully equipped and ready to live. Address: p / t…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 26,792
Duplex house on a spacious plot! Address: ST Praleska 武Atmospheric two-level summer house, …
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
93 m²
€ 34,057
Family house for sale in ST Gayana! Address: ST "Gayany". ➜ Spacious two-story house for a …
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
24 m²
€ 7,720
The distance from MKAD is 22 km, the forest is nearby, 8 acres. Bus, shop, seasonal water. G…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 63,483
Eco-friendly house for year-round living Address: d. Korbachevka, st. Sunny ⁇ 知 About you…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
117 m²
€ 40,869
A comfortable and ready-to-living one-story residential building of 117.1 m2 with 3 living r…
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 113,524
Unfinished canned house for sale in d. Urine 13 km from MKAD. Logoisk direction. The …
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
€ 23,613
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 26,338
For sale a two-story cottage in ST "ANUTINES OF GLAZKY", 20 km from MKAD in the Logoisk dire…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 29,516
House for sale in a picturesque place, in the village. Vyacha. Myadel direction, 16 km.…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
165 m²
€ 227,048
New building. A picturesque place only 15 km from Minsk, on the highway R58 -120km \ h. Good…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 59,032
House for sale 2018 built in d. Korbachevka, 24 km from. Minsk, Logoisk direction. Eco-frien…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
72 m²
€ 40,415
Cottage in the ST Peresock surrounded by a forest and the river Vyacha. House 1st floor - fi…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
116 m²
€ 70,839
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
220 m²
€ 72,565
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
113 m²
€ 22,251
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
21 m²
€ 13,169
The delivery of ST "MEDIK", Logoisky district, Belaruschsky s / s is for sale. The flat are…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 27,246
The cottage is for sale in ST „ Anyutina Glazka ”, 19 km from MKAD ( Myadel direction ). Woo…
2 room apartment
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 41,686
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in Minsk district. Semkovo, st. Central, & nbsp; 12 km from MKA…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
272 m²
€ 454,096
House for sale in a beautiful, quiet, picturesque place, next to the river and Lake Vyacha i…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
128 m²
€ 145,311
For sale a modern and beautiful house in ST Vodolya-2010. Convenient and thoughtful l…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
80 m²
€ 89,911
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
662 m²
Price on request
A new expensive modern house on the VIP level in a house near Lake Vyacha. And Nbsp; A cozy,…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 9,354
A small pressure of 22 km from MKAD according to the Myadel direction is for sale. & Nbsp; H…
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 36,782
House for sale with all communications in the village of Przely, Myadel direction, 20 km fro…
