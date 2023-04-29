Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

95 properties total found
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
184 m²
€ 251,636
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
418 m²
€ 943,635
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
295 m²
€ 85,377
House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
10 m²
€ 13,481
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
182 m²
€ 116,831
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
275 m²
€ 143,792
House in Siomkava, Belarus
House
Siomkava, Belarus
144 m²
€ 62,819
House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,188
Dachny house with a plot of ST Kupalinskoye in 8 km. from Minsk Address: ST "Kupalinskoye" …
Cottage in Siomkava, Belarus
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
265 m²
€ 157,273
House for sale ( incomplete canned capital structure ) in the Scandinavian style in one of t…
House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
90 m²
€ 53,832
Cottage in Siomkava, Belarus
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
1 105 m²
€ 1,213,245
For sale is a residential complex consisting of two separate residential buildings, each of …
House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
160 m²
€ 49,429
Cottage 20 minutes from Minsk!  House for year-round living, with a thoughtful project …
House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
264 m²
€ 64,257
A picturesque summer house for sale in ST "Berez" ( 12 km from MKAD )! Located in a beautifu…
House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 31,455
Convenient location ( 7 km from MKAD ), good access roads ( concrete, asphalt ), 7.5 km from…
House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 35,858
Cozy house for sale on the shore of the reservoir! Address: d. Laporovichi, st. Central An i…
House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 11,683
For sale in ST Krititsa-1989 with a private plot. Near the village of Vyacha.  The gard…
House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
128 m²
€ 107,844
Capital house in a picturesque place near Minsk. ST. Polytechnic BNTU. Minsk region. Myadel …
House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 53,922
We sell a spacious plot of 25 acres near the Vyacha reservoir. Pilnitsa, Myadel direction, 1…
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
196 m²
€ 115,932
Cottage in the nearest suburb of Minsk. 4 km from MKAD in the Madel direction. Address: Mins…
Cottage in Siomkava, Belarus
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
193 m²
€ 305,558
For sale a spacious cottage with a terrace in ag. Semkovo 5.8 km. from MKAD! Molodechno dire…
House in Siomkava, Belarus
House
Siomkava, Belarus
166 m²
€ 76,390
Brick house with an area of 166.2 square meters. m with a plot of 23 acres in ag. Semkovo ( …
House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
93 m²
€ 42,238
House for sale ( delivery ) in ST "Vishenka" 2015 for year-round residence. The Madel direct…
House in Cnianka, Belarus
House
Cnianka, Belarus
174 m²
Price on request
Sale of a two-story 6-room apartment in a blocked residential building in the village. Tsnya…
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
492 m²
€ 278,597
Sale of a cottage located at d. Laporovichi st. Central d. 97 B. The total area of SNB is 49…
House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
326 m²
€ 89,870
Brick house for sale ( incomplete canned capital structure ), original design in d. Check in…
House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
136 m²
€ 87,174
Dacha is located 1 km from Minsk. On the ground floor there are warm floors. There is a cell…
3 room apartment in Balshavik, Belarus
3 room apartment
Balshavik, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 48,080
Apartment of excellent layout, in a brick house, separate rooms, second floor. Warm, not tor…
House in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 47,631
The magnificent location of the site, located on the outskirts of the garden partnership in …
Cottage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
204 m²
€ 287,584
For sale a new beautiful modern energy-efficient "Cottage-Chale" on the banks of the "Vyach …
House in Cnianka, Belarus
House
Cnianka, Belarus
158 m²
€ 159,519
For sale cottage in a picturesque place d. Tsnyanka, Minsk district, Minsk region, Myadel re…

Properties features in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

