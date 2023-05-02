Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Clear all
90 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
131 m²
€ 20,969
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
38 m²
€ 10,931
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
28 m²
€ 14,587
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 16,137
Do you like fresh air and outdoor recreation? You have come to the address! Equipped cozy co…
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
112 m²
€ 14,131
Three-level summer house with a bathhouse and a garage! Address: ST "Forest-Vexchitsy". 武At…
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 11,214
Great cottage in a beautiful place! The house is not large, on two floors, but strong and dr…
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
€ 14,131
Sale of a house in Molodechno direction Address: ST Lukomorye ⁇ 知In which house you will …
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 10,028
For sale a country house 23 km from Minsk, ST "Rodnik-1982". For seasonal living ( heating, …
2 room apartment
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 38,290
The apartment is fully ready for repair.. Dismantling and removal of construction waste. The…
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 10,940
Looking for a calm, beautiful place to relax? Description Ready to buy Dach is offere…
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 31,818
Residential building for sale in the village of Novashino, ul. Central 10. Molodechensk dire…
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
158 m²
€ 100,193
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
177 m²
€ 68,376
Spacious modern house near Zaslavl! Address: ST Mara Rosinka 武Unique spacious house on the …
5 room apartment
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
198 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 135,840
For sale apartment in a 2-apartment building with a plot and all communications in the most …
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 54,610
Sale of a finished house 20 kilometers from Minsk! Address: ST Solar Polina ⁇ 知 About you…
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 48,228
Cozy house in the village. Lipeni on Central Street Address: d. Lipeni, st. Central ⁇ 知 A…
5 room apartment
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
196 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 163,190
For sale apartment in a 2-apartment building with a plot and all communications in the most …
House
Pyatryshki, Belarus
64 m²
€ 31,726
House on a plot of 25 acres in the ag of Petrishki Address: ah. Petrishki, st. Railway stati…
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 15,499
Three-level summer house with a plot in ST Colos! Address: ST "KOLOS" of the Minsk region ➜ …
2 room apartment
Pyatryshki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 32,729
One bedroom apartment in the center of landscaped ag. Petritki! Address: Petrishki, st. Sunn…
1 room apartment
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 30,997
Apartment from the first owner. Cozy, well-fed. The suburbs of Minsk are 25 minutes on the (…
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
198 m²
€ 135,840
Exclusive townhouse in a house for 2 families in Zaslavl Address: Zaslavl, st. Molodechnensk…
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 168,660
Comfortable country wooden house for sale d. Zakharichi, 17 km from MKAD Distance - 20 minut…
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
79 m²
€ 81,960
Residential building in the style of chalet, garden partnership Soyuz-2, Petrishkovsky s / …
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
87 m²
€ 10,028
House from the log house, porch, kitchen, two rooms on the ground floor, room on the second …
House
Pyatryshki, Belarus
40 m²
€ 27,350
House for sale in ag. Petrishki 27 km from MKAD Molodechno direction. Plot of 15 acres, part…
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
118 m²
€ 86,609
Modern summer cottage for year-round living ( 117 sq.m. ) Combined heating: gas boiler, elec…
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
107 m²
€ 84,330
Wood house in a picturesque place. 20 minutes from Minsk. &n…
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
107 m²
€ 84,330
Wood house in a picturesque place. 20 minutes from Minsk. &nb…
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
152 m²
€ 36,376
D. Cheeks House ( incomplete canned capital structure ) with a land plot of 20 acres. The la…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map