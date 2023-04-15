Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Baraulianski sielski Saviet
Borovlyany
Residential properties for sale in Borovlyany, Belarus
75 properties total found
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 49,534
The apartment is fully ready for living. A metal door, PVC double-glazed windows are install…
2 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 59,351
For sale one bedroom apartment in one of the best places Borovlyan. Competent redevelopment …
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
81 m²
4/10 Floor
€ 76,552
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
8/10 Floor
€ 46,832
Bright, comfortable apartment with good repairs! A large entrance hall, a cozy, bright room,…
4 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
96 m²
6/10 Floor
€ 175,620
Spacious modern four-room apartment in the New Harrow! All the best for you: Modern repair …
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
81 m²
5/8 Floor
€ 148,602
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in the modern microdistrict "New Borovaya" to the address…
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
73 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 121,493
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
300 m²
€ 132,391
2 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 63,043
For sale spacious apartment in an environmentally friendly, equipped and quiet area « Borovl…
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
10/10 Floor
€ 54,037
I will sell a NEW 1 bedroom apartment in New Borova. Apartment without decoration. Great vie…
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 64,574
1 bedroom apartment in New Borova. Aviation St., 12 SNB area 46.4 m2 "Sky Garden" - ar…
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
51 m²
2/5 Floor
Price on request
2 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
65 m²
6/10 Floor
€ 81,056
武 Spacious one-bedroom apartment with a renovation in an environmentally friendly and lands…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
249 m²
€ 306,210
You have long dreamed of living outside the city, but do not want to spend time building you…
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
72 m²
10/10 Floor
€ 62,953
For sale 3 bedroom apartment of 77.4 square meters on SNB with magnificent layout in Borovly…
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
83 m²
3/10 Floor
€ 135,093
Three-room apartment for sale with expensive repairs and furniture in New Boro…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
316 m²
€ 315,126
Comfortable cozy cottage in one of the most picturesque places in the suburbs of Minsk – d. …
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
230 m²
€ 152,204
The ceiling height is more than 3 meters. On three floors there are 4 living rooms, a kitche…
2 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 99,068
On sale is a spacious 2-room apartment of improved layout with chic views on the 4th floor! …
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
44 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 63,944
For sale a bright cozy apartment in the developing area of New Borovaya! The apartment is we…
2 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
8/10 Floor
€ 61,692
Spacious one-bedroom apartment with a large kitchen in the suburbs of Minsk! Borovlyany, st.…
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 49,444
For sale 1st apartment in LCD "Green Bor " ! Borovlyany village, Berezovaya Roscha St.,…
2 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 87,810
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment for sale on the street. Brothers Wright 2, LCD New Borovaya, quarte…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
340 m²
€ 885,307
Modern ergonomic cottage in the village of Borovlyany- Ready-made solution for the comfortab…
2 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
4/8 Floor
€ 92,313
The apartment is located in the residential quarter of Quarter Park in the very center of th…
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
155 m²
€ 108,074
2/2 of the floor house. Silicate blocks, area 155/79/15 m2, terrace, there is a telephone, b…
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 64,214
Duplex apartment in the residential quarter "Green Bor". The ceiling height is 3.03 m, which…
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
199 m²
€ 211,645
One of the picturesque places in the suburbs of Minsk – d. Borovlyany. Minsk district, 3.3 k…
2 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
12/19 Floor
€ 84,208
Cozy, modern one-bedroom apartment for sale on the street. Podgornaya, d. 21B, d. A bunch. T…
2 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 47,733
For sale one bedroom apartment in an environmentally friendly area. The apartment is located…
