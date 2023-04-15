Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Baraulianski sielski Saviet
  6. Borovlyany

Residential properties for sale in Borovlyany, Belarus

75 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 49,534
The apartment is fully ready for living. A metal door, PVC double-glazed windows are install…
2 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 59,351
For sale one bedroom apartment in one of the best places Borovlyan. Competent redevelopment …
3 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 76,552
1 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 8/10 Floor
€ 46,832
Bright, comfortable apartment with good repairs! A large entrance hall, a cozy, bright room,…
4 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
4 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 96 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 175,620
Spacious modern four-room apartment in the New Harrow! All the best for you: Modern repair …
3 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 148,602
For sale 3 bedroom apartment  in the modern microdistrict "New Borovaya" to the address…
3 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 121,493
Housein Borovlyany, Belarus
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
300 m²
€ 132,391
2 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 63,043
For sale spacious apartment in an environmentally friendly, equipped and quiet area « Borovl…
1 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 54,037
I will sell a NEW 1 bedroom apartment in New Borova. Apartment without decoration. Great vie…
1 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 64,574
1 bedroom apartment in New Borova.  Aviation St., 12 SNB area 46.4 m2 "Sky Garden" - ar…
1 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/5 Floor
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 81,056
武 Spacious one-bedroom apartment with a renovation in an environmentally friendly and lands…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
249 m²
€ 306,210
You have long dreamed of living outside the city, but do not want to spend time building you…
3 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 62,953
For sale 3 bedroom apartment of 77.4 square meters on SNB with magnificent layout in Borovly…
3 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 83 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 135,093
    Three-room apartment for sale with expensive repairs and furniture in New Boro…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
316 m²
€ 315,126
Comfortable cozy cottage in one of the most picturesque places in the suburbs of Minsk – d. …
Townhousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
230 m²
€ 152,204
The ceiling height is more than 3 meters. On three floors there are 4 living rooms, a kitche…
2 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 99,068
On sale is a spacious 2-room apartment of improved layout with chic views on the 4th floor! …
1 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 63,944
For sale a bright cozy apartment in the developing area of New Borovaya! The apartment is we…
2 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 8/10 Floor
€ 61,692
Spacious one-bedroom apartment with a large kitchen in the suburbs of Minsk! Borovlyany, st.…
1 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 49,444
For sale 1st apartment in LCD "Green Bor " ! Borovlyany village, Berezovaya Roscha St.,…
2 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 87,810
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment for sale on the street. Brothers Wright 2, LCD New Borovaya, quarte…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
340 m²
€ 885,307
Modern ergonomic cottage in the village of Borovlyany- Ready-made solution for the comfortab…
2 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 92,313
The apartment is located in the residential quarter of Quarter Park in the very center of th…
Townhousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
155 m²
€ 108,074
2/2 of the floor house. Silicate blocks, area 155/79/15 m2, terrace, there is a telephone, b…
1 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
1 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 64,214
Duplex apartment in the residential quarter "Green Bor". The ceiling height is 3.03 m, which…
Housein Borovlyany, Belarus
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
199 m²
€ 211,645
One of the picturesque places in the suburbs of Minsk – d. Borovlyany. Minsk district, 3.3 k…
2 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 12/19 Floor
€ 84,208
Cozy, modern one-bedroom apartment for sale on the street. Podgornaya, d. 21B, d. A bunch. T…
2 room apartmentin Borovlyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 47,733
For sale one bedroom apartment in an environmentally friendly area. The apartment is located…
