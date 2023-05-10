Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Slutsk District
  5. Sluck

Residential properties for sale in Sluck, Belarus

114 properties total found
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 206 m²
€ 72,870
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 125 m²
€ 141,363
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 20,976
4 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
4 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 25,081
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 23,621
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 8,755
4 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
4 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 33,654
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 25,537
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/9
€ 23,713
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 23,713
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 20,976
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 47 m²
€ 18,058
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 21,432
4 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
4 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 25,537
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 7/9
€ 30,005
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 6/9
€ 28,729
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/9
€ 26,357
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 47 m²
€ 12,768
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 21,250
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 19,973
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 8/9
€ 30,005
4 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
4 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 9/9
€ 44,598
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 47,334
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 33,289
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 9/9
€ 31,921
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 33,654
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 199 m²
€ 45,510
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 21,888
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 15,960
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 520 m²
€ 36,481
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir