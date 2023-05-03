Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Mahilyow

Residential properties for sale in Mahilyow, Belarus

221 property total found
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 33,149
Townhouse in Mahilyow, Belarus
Townhouse
Mahilyow, Belarus
178 m²
€ 90,819
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 178 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 90,819
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 56,762
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 27,246
For sale 2 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a 5-storey panel house. House after major r…
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 29,925
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 24,512
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 21,333
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 21,706
For sale 1 bedroom apartment on the 1st floor of a nine-story panel house. Convenient layout…
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
€ 23,613
For sale is a plot of 13 acres with a house in the railway station area. The plot is flat, r…
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 37,418
For sale a chic 2-room apartment on the 4th floor of a 10-story brick house built in 1994. T…
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
171 m²
€ 138,953
For sale cottage in Small Lateral. Total area 171 sq.m. block brick, insulated, plastered. A…
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 19,980
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 82 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 63,573
4 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
4 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 59 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 33,149
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 26 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 17,256
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 31,333
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
50 m²
Price on request
House for sale by household buildings and a flat section ( 11 acres ) on Kishilyova St., Mal…
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
Price on request
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 5/10 Floor
€ 44,047
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 40,869
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 50,859
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 25,339
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a brick house in an area with developed infrastructure. Near…
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 23,613
1 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 34,511
A chic studio apartment with a total area of 44 m2 is for sale. The apartment is located in …
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
290 m²
€ 227,048
Apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
Apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
60 m²
€ 14,985
4 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
4 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 59 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 33,603
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 3 Floor
€ 29,516
2 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 33,603

Properties features in Mahilyow, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir