Lands for sale abroad

20 278 properties total found
Plot of land in Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€173,164
Plot of land in Gyori jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyori jaras, Hungary
Area 899 m²
€39,090
Plot of land in Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€157,691
Plot of land in Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
€175,732
Plot of land in Soskut, Hungary
Plot of land
Soskut, Hungary
Area 8 036 m²
€51,859
Plot of land in Revfueloep, Hungary
Plot of land
Revfueloep, Hungary
Area 2 954 m²
€62,307
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 1 970 m²
€112,100
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 492 m²
€29,980
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 492 m²
€29,980
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 494 m²
€29,980
Plot of land in Veroce, Hungary
Plot of land
Veroce, Hungary
Area 1 090 m²
€36,237
Plot of land in Hajdusamson, Hungary
Plot of land
Hajdusamson, Hungary
Area 259 m²
€22,159
Plot of land in Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€380,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
€1,20M
Plot of land in Sarti, Greece
Plot of land
Sarti, Greece
Floor -1
€1,50M
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
Floor -1
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Kriopigi, Greece
Plot of land
Kriopigi, Greece
Floor -1
€300,000
Plot of land in Sevid, Croatia
Plot of land
Sevid, Croatia
€470,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Athens, Greece
€390,000
Plot of land in Greece
Plot of land
Greece
€300,000
Plot of land in Stankovic, Croatia
Plot of land
Stankovic, Croatia
Area 1 137 m²
Land with an open sea view, 1,137 m2, Stanković, Orebić On an elevated and uninhabited part …
€170,000
Plot of land in Markotaboedoege, Hungary
Plot of land
Markotaboedoege, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€75,052
Plot of land in Fot, Hungary
Plot of land
Fot, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 469 m²
€197,088
Plot of land in Mogyorod, Hungary
Plot of land
Mogyorod, Hungary
Area 814 m²
€80,785
Plot of land in Fertod, Hungary
Plot of land
Fertod, Hungary
Area 997 m²
€39,090
Plot of land in Koroeshegy, Hungary
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Area 720 m²
€67,755
Plot of land in Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonfoeldvar, Hungary
Area 1 014 m²
€99,027
Plot of land in Erd, Hungary
Plot of land
Erd, Hungary
Area 517 m²
€122,220
Plot of land in Uello, Hungary
Plot of land
Uello, Hungary
Area 450 m²
€45,361
Plot of land in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€586,343
