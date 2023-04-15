Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zhodzina, Belarus

61 property total found
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 35,574
Sale of a 2-room apartment in the very center of Zhodino Address: g. Zhodino, st. Gagarin, d…
1 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 34,133
For sale 1.5 bedroom apartment with repair in. Zhodino Address: Zhodino city, Gagarin street…
Housein Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
163 m²
€ 83,757
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 49,444
For sale a spacious, bright 2-room apartment in Zhodino on the street. Logoiskaya 15. Locate…
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 40,438
For sale one bedroom apartment on the 7th floor of a 9-story panel house built in 1999. …
3 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 37,736
Three bedroom apartment in. Zhodino. Address: Zhodino, st. Sovetskaya d. 55. ➜ 3-room apartm…
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 22,515
For sale one bedroom apartment in. Zhodino. Near the school, gymnasium, kindergartens.  
3 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 40,438
Bright two-room apartment in Zhodino on the street. Timiryazeva! Address: Zhodino. st. Timir…
1 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 34,223
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 27,829
For sale one bedroom apartment in an environmentally friendly area of the city. Zhodino Addr…
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 60,152
Lovely apartment with excellent repairs and panoramic views.  Address: Zhodino, pr. Fra…
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 34,449
For sale 2 rooms. apartment of the city. Zhodino, st. Gagarin, 34. Apartment parameters: tot…
3 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 2/9 Floor
Price on request
For sale 3-room apartment in Zhodino! Address: Zhodino, Lenin Ave. 2 武 Sold a great 3-room…
3 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 35,124
4 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
4 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 87 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 58,540
Four-room apartment in a landscaped area in Zhodino Address: Zhodino, Lenin Ave. nineteen 武…
3 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 40,528
Spacious two-room apartment in a beautiful p-not! Address: g. Zhodino, st. March 8, d. thirt…
Housein Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
99 m²
€ 76,462
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 43,230
✅ Attention a new object on sale ! ✅ The apartment is located in Zhodino. ✅ Look, buy. The a…
1 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 23,326
Finished apartment of the park near the park in the very center of Zhodino Address: g. Zhodi…
Apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
Apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
52 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 13,509
For sale room with loggia in 2 rooms. apartment: g. Zhodino, st. 50 years of October, 27. Ap…
Housein Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
136 m²
€ 37,376
3 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 84 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 34,133
Three bedroom apartment in a brick house with a plot! Address: Zhodino, per. Road 2nd, Great…
3 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 84 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 73,842
Spacious two-room apartment in a quiet area! Address: g. Zhodino, st. Sukhogryadskaya, d. 10…
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 30,531
Ready-made one-bedroom apartment for sale in a quiet area! Address: Zhodino, st. Chapaeva, d…
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 39,537
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in the center of Zhodino with excellent repairs. It is only 50 …
Housein Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
109 m²
€ 36,025
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 26,568
For sale 2 rooms. apartment of the city. Zhodino, st. Leningradskaya, 26. Apartment paramete…
2 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 30,531
For sale one bedroom apartment in Zhodino. 
1 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 23,866
Cozy and bright 1-room apartment in a quiet center. Brick warm house, good repair. PVC windo…
4 room apartmentin Zhodzina, Belarus
4 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 96 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 81,056
Chic 4-room apartment for sale in a new neighborhood. The apartment consists of two bedrooms…
