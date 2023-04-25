Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mazyr, Belarus

51 property total found
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 38 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 18,992
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 23,966
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 19,896
3 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 24,418
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 20,348
Cottage in Mazyr, Belarus
Cottage
Mazyr, Belarus
404 m²
€ 149,221
Cottage located at Gomel region, Mozyr district, g. Mozyr, st. Nelidova d. 42 Total area SNB…
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 21,705
3 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 49,740
3 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 18,992
1 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 9,948
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 17,183
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 16,279
House in Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
151 m²
€ 99,480
House in Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
48 m²
€ 13,566
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 19,444
House in Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
106 m²
€ 135,655
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 21,705
House in Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
284 m²
€ 134,751
4 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
4 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 81 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 24,418
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 37 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 9,044
3 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 25,322
3 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 21,705
Apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
Apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
69 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 10,852
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 22,609
3 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 78 m² 2/11 Floor
€ 65,114
2 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
2 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 23,514
House in Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
131 m²
€ 18,087
4 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
4 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 80 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 31,653
1 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 18,992
3 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 26,227

Properties features in Mazyr, Belarus

