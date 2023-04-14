Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Kalodishchy
128
210 properties total found
Housein Juchnauka, Belarus
House
Juchnauka, Belarus
207 m²
€ 243,396
STOP You don't need to look for anything else A solid new house 15 km from Minsk * Moscow di…
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
135 m²
€ 268,731
2 room apartmentin Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 87,767
Apartment that meets all modern standards: - spacious, bright and very cozy; - convenient an…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
297 m²
€ 271,445
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
60 m²
€ 45,150
Luxurious townhouse with repair in ag. The colodists! Address: ah. Refrigerators, per. East …
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
34 m²
€ 45,150
House for sale in a magical place of ag. The colodists! Address: ah. Kolodishchi, st. Pushki…
Cottagein Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
238 m²
€ 352,879
A virtual tour on a PC to watch here The cottage in two levels with a total area of SNB 377 …
2 room apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 79,534
2-room apartment with stylish repairs in the Ag of the Ringworm! Address: ah. Kolodishchi, s…
Housein Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
192 m²
€ 90,482
Cottagein Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
231 m²
€ 140,066
House for sale 2021 built in ST Yasnaya Polyana 18 km from MKAD. The foundation is a insulat…
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
129 m²
€ 58,723
House for sale in green! Address: ah. Kolodishchi, st. Chapaeva ⁇ 知 About your future hom…
2 room apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 35 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 33,388
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
241 m²
€ 149,295
House for sale in Ag Kolodishchi 2 ( polygon ). The house is located on a plot of 15 acres. …
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
219 m²
€ 298,590
For sale elite private house in ag. Coolers, on Solnechnaya Street, 28. Picturesque natural …
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
129 m²
€ 167,301
Sale of the house of the village of Kolodishchi, 83 The house is block, surrounded by a bric…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
275 m²
Price on request
We bring to your attention a beautiful cottage in the Moscow direction in the village of Kol…
Cottagein Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
146 m²
€ 60,532
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
273 m²
€ 180,873
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
315 m²
€ 221,680
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
49 m²
€ 54,199
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
192 m²
€ 185,488
Housein Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 35,288
An excellent plot of 15 acres with a residential building of 37 square meters. m. in a quiet…
Housein Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
225 m²
€ 361,837
House for sale in a closed elite complex « Green Harbor » ! We offer to purchase a stylish a…
Housein Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
166 m²
€ 95,006
Duplex house with a bathhouse, garage in ST Solar Bor! Address: ST "Sunny Bor". ⁇ 知 About…
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
201 m²
€ 153,819
For sale a two-story house in a picturesque place of ag. Kolodishchi, Minsk district, M…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
190 m²
€ 176,440
Stylish, modern cottage - in the style of chalets.  He is in a.g. Kolodishchi st. Silve…
Housein Haradzisca, Belarus
House
Haradzisca, Belarus
38 m²
€ 40,717
An interesting offer - sold by the TWO at home in a picturesque place! Only 10 from MKAD, Mo…
3 room apartmentin Kalodishchy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodishchy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 70 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 43,884
For sale 3-room apartment Minsk district, agricultural colodischi, Tankovaya St., d. 8B. 2/2…
1 room apartmentin Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 47,865
Cozy 1 bedroom apartment for sale next to the pine forest in ag. The colodities. The apartme…
Townhousein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Townhouse
Kalodishchy, Belarus
180 m²
€ 190,012

Properties features in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

