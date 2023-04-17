Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Vileyka District
Vileyka
Residential properties for sale in Vileyka, Belarus
16 properties total found
House
Vileyka, Belarus
203 m²
€ 91,037
House for sale The house is located in. Vileika in the northern part of the city. The locati…
House
Vileyka, Belarus
89 m²
€ 25,946
3 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
81 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 45,519
Modern three-room apartment with furniture and appliances! Address: Vileika, st. Oktyabrskay…
House
Vileyka, Belarus
61 m²
€ 10,833
3 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 16,296
Cozy two bedroom apartment in the city of Vileika! Address: Vileika, st. Chapaeva 武 utual t…
House
Vileyka, Belarus
86 m²
€ 48,250
We offer you a new home in Vileika Address: Vileika, st. Partizanskaya ✔ 知 Site Benefits: -…
House
Vileyka, Belarus
119 m²
€ 36,324
House with a plot of 7.8 acres in the area in Vileika Address: Vileika, Chapaeva St. 武 1sto…
House
Vileyka, Belarus
101 m²
€ 49,069
House with a plot in Vileika Address: Vileika, st. Autumn ✔ 知 Benefits of the house: - The …
2 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 24,125
武 Spacious one-bedroom apartment with repair in light colors ready to stay in it immediate…
House
Vileyka, Belarus
48 m²
€ 59,174
武 回 One-level house will be a great housing option for a large family. Address: Vile…
3 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
54 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 18,116
3 bedroom apartment with a plot. Address: Vileika, Kosmonavtov St. ⁇ 知 About your f…
House
Vileyka, Belarus
74 m²
€ 31,863
Residential building for sale in the city of Vileika! The house is slag-concrete, plastered,…
2 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
58 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 22,304
In a brick house, a good part of the city of Vileika - we offer to inspect a two-room apartm…
1 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 14,202
Apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
34 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 10,924
Two rooms are for sale ( 7/18 shares ) in a 4-room apartment in. Vileika. The apartment is l…
3 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 33,957
