Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Vileyka District
  5. Vileyka

Residential properties for sale in Vileyka, Belarus

16 properties total found
Housein Vileyka, Belarus
House
Vileyka, Belarus
203 m²
€ 91,037
House for sale The house is located in. Vileika in the northern part of the city. The locati…
Housein Vileyka, Belarus
House
Vileyka, Belarus
89 m²
€ 25,946
3 room apartmentin Vileyka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 45,519
Modern three-room apartment with furniture and appliances! Address: Vileika, st. Oktyabrskay…
Housein Vileyka, Belarus
House
Vileyka, Belarus
61 m²
€ 10,833
3 room apartmentin Vileyka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 16,296
Cozy two bedroom apartment in the city of Vileika! Address: Vileika, st. Chapaeva 武 utual t…
Housein Vileyka, Belarus
House
Vileyka, Belarus
86 m²
€ 48,250
We offer you a new home in Vileika Address: Vileika, st. Partizanskaya ✔ 知 Site Benefits: -…
Housein Vileyka, Belarus
House
Vileyka, Belarus
119 m²
€ 36,324
House with a plot of 7.8 acres in the area in Vileika Address: Vileika, Chapaeva St. 武 1sto…
Housein Vileyka, Belarus
House
Vileyka, Belarus
101 m²
€ 49,069
House with a plot in Vileika Address: Vileika, st. Autumn ✔ 知 Benefits of the house: - The …
2 room apartmentin Vileyka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 24,125
武 Spacious one-bedroom apartment with repair in light colors ready to stay in it immediate…
Housein Vileyka, Belarus
House
Vileyka, Belarus
48 m²
€ 59,174
武 回 One-level house will be a great housing option for a large family.  Address: Vile…
3 room apartmentin Vileyka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 18,116
3 bedroom apartment with a plot.  Address: Vileika, Kosmonavtov St. ⁇ 知 About your f…
Housein Vileyka, Belarus
House
Vileyka, Belarus
74 m²
€ 31,863
Residential building for sale in the city of Vileika! The house is slag-concrete, plastered,…
2 room apartmentin Vileyka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 22,304
In a brick house, a good part of the city of Vileika - we offer to inspect a two-room apartm…
1 room apartmentin Vileyka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 14,202
Apartmentin Vileyka, Belarus
Apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
34 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 10,924
Two rooms are for sale ( 7/18 shares ) in a 4-room apartment in. Vileika. The apartment is l…
3 room apartmentin Vileyka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 33,957
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir