  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Navadvorski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

31 property total found
Housein Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
House
Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
94 m²
€ 60,792
1 room apartmentin Novy Dvor, Belarus
1 room apartment
Novy Dvor, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 39,177
1-room apartment 3 km from Minsk, 1st floor of a brick house in a 5-storey building, all the…
3 room apartmentin Hatava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 50,435
Clean entrance and good, calm neighbors! Neat and landscaped courtyard, the great presence o…
Housein Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
92 m²
€ 26,838
For sale is an excellent two-story log garden house, consisting of the first and attic floor…
4 room apartmentin Hatava, Belarus
4 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 74 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 52,596
Sale of 4-room apartment ag. Gatovo, st. Metallurgical d.22 The total area of the apartment …
Housein Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
House
Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
72 m²
€ 36,025
Housein Jeĺnica, Belarus
House
Jeĺnica, Belarus
291 m²
€ 94,475
Housein Jeĺnica, Belarus
House
Jeĺnica, Belarus
€ 67,546
An incomplete capital structure with a plot of 15 acres is for sale, privately owned in the …
3 room apartmentin Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 77 m² 8/11 Floor
€ 77,903
Only for you!!Great offer! Modern spacious, bright and very warm 3-room apartment in a new b…
Housein Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
House
Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
180 m²
€ 171,117
A comfortable house went on sale in the vicinity of the city ( d. Big Trostenets !!! ) House…
3 room apartmentin Novy Dvor, Belarus
3 room apartment
Novy Dvor, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 59 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 43,230
Two bedroom apartment with good repairs, built-in furniture, modern tiles in the bathrooms. …
Housein Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
152 m²
€ 157,608
Address: p. Gatovo, st. Youth, d.5 The house is sold with all furniture and appliances. Cons…
Housein Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 54,037
3 room apartmentin Jeĺnica, Belarus
3 room apartment
Jeĺnica, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 49,804
5 room apartmentin Jeĺnica, Belarus
5 room apartment
Jeĺnica, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 228 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 108,065
3 room apartmentin Hatava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 37,826
Housein Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
165 m²
€ 188,229
Housein Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
222 m²
€ 96,365
Housein Vialikaje Sciklieva, Belarus
House
Vialikaje Sciklieva, Belarus
203 m²
€ 198,136
For sale an excellent cottage with a land plot of 19 acres in der. Big Sticlevo Total SNB 20…
Housein Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 12,609
Private Unitary Enterprise & laquo; Dianest & raquo ;, UNODC 190124316, license № 02240/54 d…
2 room apartmentin Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 30,441
Apartmentin Hatava, Belarus
Apartment
Hatava, Belarus
84 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 13,509
1 room apartmentin Jeĺnica, Belarus
1 room apartment
Jeĺnica, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 27,918
Housein Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
140 m²
€ 108,074
Housein Vialikaje Sciklieva, Belarus
House
Vialikaje Sciklieva, Belarus
300 m²
€ 94,565
Cottage building near MKAD, city traffic within walking distance, a stop is planned near the…
2 room apartmentin Hatava, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/5 Floor
Price on request
Almost Minsk! 10 minutes by car and you are - in the city. Excellent transport links to Mins…
Housein Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
105 m²
€ 42,779
Housein Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
160 m²
€ 68,447
For sale a house in the village of Oseevka in the Mogilev direction ( 9 km from MKAD ) with …
4 room apartmentin Hatava, Belarus
4 room apartment
Hatava, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 71 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 49,444
2 room apartmentin Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 87 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 36,025

Properties features in Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

