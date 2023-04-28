Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Navahrudak District
  5. Navahrudak

Residential properties for sale in Navahrudak, Belarus

5 properties total found
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
220 m²
€ 99,714
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
114 m²
€ 36,260
House for sale in Novogrudok on Dzerzhinsky St. ( dog. 58/2 ) -2021 year of construction -st…
3 room apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
3 room apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 27,013
3 room apartment in Navahrudak, Belarus
3 room apartment
Navahrudak, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 40,792
  The apartment has very good energy and a very sweet interior, which was created with …
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
104 m²
€ 52,576
One-story, bright, cozy house for sale in. Novogrudka ( dog. 107/2 ). The site is completely…
Realting.com
