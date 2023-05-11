Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Smalyavichy, Belarus

32 properties total found
1 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 30,047
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 39,062
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 225 m²
€ 86,409
2 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 29,046
2 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 41,429
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 120 m²
€ 49,169
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 191 m²
Price on request
1 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 32,778
1 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 30,958
1 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 35,511
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 60 m²
€ 68,017
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 163 m²
€ 88,321
2 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 6/9
€ 42,795
Cottage in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 144 m²
€ 107,443
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 64 m²
€ 62,827
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 77 m²
€ 40,974
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Price on request
Cottage in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 190 m²
€ 59,184
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 199 m²
Price on request
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 199 m²
€ 71,021
5 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
5 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 199 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 71,021
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 55,542
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 100 m²
€ 35,511
3 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 50,079
2 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 30,047
2 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/7
€ 42,795
1 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 29,956
1 room apartment in Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 26,314
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 29 m²
€ 11,655
House in Smalyavichy, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
€ 40,974
