Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
31 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
13 m²
€ 7,745
Garden house in Brest district. 1st floor. Total - 12.5 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: material - pre…
House
Miedna, Belarus
96 m²
€ 25,968
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 50,113
Lot 6864. 5 km from the city of Brest in the village of Znamensky village council sold a res…
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
31 m²
€ 9,932
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
233 m²
€ 71,981
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
180 m²
€ 48,291
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
117 m²
€ 25,512
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 13,029
House
Znamienka, Belarus
44 m²
€ 9,112
House
Pryluki, Belarus
83 m²
€ 49,794
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 20,956
Lot 6160. To your attention is an apartment in a semi-detached house in Znamensky s / S. 15 …
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
114 m²
€ 19,954
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
114 m²
€ 19,954
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 8,656
Garden house in Brest district. 1999 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 46.5 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: m…
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
32 m²
€ 9,932
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
159 m²
€ 54,578
Residential building for clean decoration in Brest district. 2018 year.p. 2 floors. Total.SN…
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
214 m²
€ 45,558
Lot 5658. For sale a box of a residential building in Znamensky s / s, Domachevsky direction…
House
Znamienka, Belarus
88 m²
€ 56,947
Sale of a residential building in the Brest region, Domachevskoye direction 200969 Residenti…
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
30 m²
€ 11,389
Garden house in Brest p - not. 2016 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 30.3 sq.m, total. - 30.3 sq.m. 1…
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 8,109
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 4,191
Sale of cottages in the Brest region, Domachevskoye direction 210820 Garden house in the Bre…
House
Miedna, Belarus
110 m²
€ 22,779
For sale a box of the house located in the suburbs of Brest - ag. Copper, 25 km from the cit…
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
133 m²
€ 100,227
House for clean decoration in Brest district. 2018 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 132.53 sq.m, l…
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
32 m²
€ 10,478
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Dacha 8 …
House
Pryluki, Belarus
254 m²
€ 74,714
Selling a house, d. Dukes, Brest district, Brest region e.g., 358 km from MKAD2 level, walls…
House
Pryluki, Belarus
100 m²
€ 28,155
House
Pryluki, Belarus
78 m²
€ 18,679
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 22,779
Sale of a box of a country house in the Brest district, Domachevsky direction 902998Korobka …
House
Miedna, Belarus
156 m²
€ 77,448
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Domachevsky direction 182218Zhila hous…
House
Znamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
233 m²
€ 77,448
Residential building in Brest district. 2 floors, attic. Total SNB - 253.6 sq.m, total. - 23…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
