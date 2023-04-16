Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

26 properties total found
Housein carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
122 m²
€ 72,056
A country house of residential type in Brest district. 1st floor. Total - 121.9 sq.m, lived …
Housein carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
139 m²
€ 63,049
Lot 6958. In the Chernavchitsky village council, a reconstructed residential building is bei…
Housein carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
107 m²
€ 35,938
Box of a summer house of a residential type in Brest district. 1st floor. Total SNB -120.1 s…
Housein carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 23,328
Garden house in Brest district. 2002 p. 2 floors, attic. Total SNB - 84.9 sq.m, total. - 84.…
Housein carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
130 m²
€ 160,324
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! In the e…
Housein carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
139 m²
€ 60,347
Residential building in Brest district. 1990 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 139.47 sq.m. - 139.47 s…
Housein carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
98 m²
€ 99,077
Housein carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
271 m²
€ 67,552
Housein carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 70,254
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! The mode…
Housein carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
78 m²
€ 18,014
Housein Vistycy, Belarus
House
Vistycy, Belarus
116 m²
€ 99,077
Housein carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 22,517
Garden house in Brest district. 1991 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 56.4 sq.m. 3 rooms. Walls: m…
1 room apartmentin Vistycy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vistycy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 21,617
Housein carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
34 m²
€ 8,016
Housein carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 13,510
Lot 6326. To your attention is a house with a plot of 22 acres in a developed village near C…
Housein carnaucycy, Belarus
House
carnaucycy, Belarus
301 m²
€ 162,126
Housein carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
226 m²
€ 108,084
Housein carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
34 m²
€ 7,656
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission!The price…
Housein carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
257 m²
€ 117,091
Residential building in Brest p - not. 1999 p. 1 floor and attic. Total SNB - 275.1 sq.m, to…
1 room apartmentin carnaucycy, Belarus
1 room apartment
carnaucycy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 26,120
Housein carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
35 m²
€ 12,790
Selling a cottage, d. Friendship, Brest district, Brest region e.g., 353 km from MKAD2 level…
Housein carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
48 m²
€ 18,014
Housein carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
266 m²
€ 61,247
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Kamenetsky direction 193325 Residentia…
Housein carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
73 m²
€ 70,254
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Kamenetsky direction 200306 Residentia…
Housein carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
31 m²
€ 26,571
Sell the cottage, Chernavchitsky s/s, Brest district 1 level, walls - brick, internal area o…
Housein carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
144 m²
€ 37,829
I will For Sale to the house and of of Kozlovichi and the Brest district and Brest e.g. and …

Properties features in carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

