Residential properties for sale in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus

apartments
10
houses
21
31 property total found
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 146 m²
€103,908
Apartment in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
€55,732
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
Box of a residential building in Brest district, 2020, 1 floor. General SNB - 118.6 sq.m, to…
€74,625
3 room apartment with intercom in Cherni, Belarus
3 room apartment with intercom
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/3
€51,009
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
Residential building in Brest district. 2013 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 113.6 sq.m. 4 rooms, ce…
€93,517
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 135 m²
A box of a residential building in Brest district. 1st floor. Total SNB - 135.24 sq.m, total…
€40,618
1 room apartment in Cherni, Belarus
1 room apartment
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/2
1 bedroom apartment, yeah. Cherni, st. Molodogvardeiskaya, 1986, 1/2 brick, 39.0 / 38.3 / 17…
€32,117
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 31 m²
A box of a residential building in Brest district. 1930 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 31.4 sq.m, t…
€24,088
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Residential building in Brest district. 1975 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 101.1 sq.m., total. - 8…
€39,674
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 179 m²
Residential building in Brest district. 2 floors, basement. Total SNB - 308.0 sq.m. 4 rooms,…
€94,462
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 218 m²
€68,012
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 129 m²
€103,908
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 177 m²
€80,292
Apartment in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 135 m²
€63,289
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
€23,615
2 room apartment in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
€63,289
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
€84,071
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 207 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1. floor, basement, attic. Total.SNB - 385.2 squ…
€102,963
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 158 m²
€41,563
2 room apartment with yard in Cherni, Belarus
2 room apartment with yard
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/3
2 bedroom apartment, yeah. Cherni, st. Pioneer, 1981.p., 2/3 panel, 56.7 / 54.9 / 30.3 / 9.0…
€28,150
Apartment in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
Apartment in a locked residential building in Brest district. 1982, reconstruction 2010 2 fl…
€33,912
3 room apartment in Cherni, Belarus
3 room apartment
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment in a locked residential area in Brest district. 1982.p., reconstruction 2010. 2 fl…
€33,912
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
Residential building in Brest district 2015 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 122.0 sq.m., total. - 12…
€60,928
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Cherninsky direction 183447Zhiloy hous…
€80,292
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
Sale of house for finishing in Brest district, Cherninsky direction 190427House for finishin…
€91,628
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Sale of a house box in Brest district, Cherninsky direction 161498Korobka residential buildi…
€70,846
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 231 m²
Sale of a house box in Brest district, Cherninsky direction 192099Korobka residential buildi…
€33,062
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
Sale of a house box in Brest district, Cherninsky direction 190516Korobka residential buildi…
€52,898
House in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 175 m²
Sale of a house box in Brest district, Cherninsky direction 200691Korobka residential buildi…
€49,120
3 room apartment with yard in Cherni, Belarus
3 room apartment with yard
Cherni, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of a three-room apartment in Brest district, ag. Cherni 2020113-room apartment, ag. Che…
€43,452

