  2. Belarus

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Belarus

apartments
8738
houses
5034
11 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 bath 50 m²
€ 160,000
This lovely 1-bedroom apartment is located on the top floor of a smaller house in Opatovo, T…
2 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 145,000
Duplex for sale in p. Bechichi with sea views. The apartment is located on two floors, 1- li…
Villa 4 room villain Minsk, Belarus
Villa 4 room villa
Minsk, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
Продается красивая, недавно построенная двух этажная вилла, расположенная в тихом месте в ок…
Villa 4 room villain Minsk, Belarus
Villa 4 room villa
Minsk, Belarus
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,400,000
Продается прекрасная, недавно построенная вилла расположенная в окрестностях Шибеника. Вилла…
1 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 16/18 Floor
€ 66,622
An exclusive luxury housing just for you! We present to your attention the complex “ Optima…
2 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m² 8/18 Floor
€ 126,030
An exclusive luxury housing just for you! We present to your attention the complex “ Optima…
1 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 129,000
Exactly how you dreamed, we are moving towards a new order in a changing and developing wor…
1 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 11/40 Floor
€ 52,120
Modern residential building in Batumi, overlooking the sea and mountains one minute from the…
1 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 61,000
!! 田 SALE STAGE KOTLOVAN !! Ľ ❌ This is a whale ❌ ❌ EREDEMLI / ARPACHBAHSHISH ✅ GENERAL PRO…
Villa 5 room villain Minsk, Belarus
Villa 5 room villa
Minsk, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 287 m² Number of floors 3
€ 538,460
Nice & nbsp; & mdash; part of the family community & nbsp; DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the…
2 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 445,172
The strategically located and perfectly designed complex & nbsp; Peninsula & nbsp; in the ve…

