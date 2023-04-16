Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Grodno District
  5. Padlabienski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

22 properties total found
Housein Racicy, Belarus
House
Racicy, Belarus
58 m²
€ 23,868
3 room housein Racicy, Belarus
3 room house
Racicy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² Number of floors 1
€ 23,868
On sale a cozy residential building in the agricultural town of Ratichi Podlabensky s / s, o…
Housein Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
95 m²
€ 67,552
Location: Grodno region, Grodno district, Podlabensky s / s, d. Tarusichi. Quiet, cozy place…
Housein Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 8,557
Cottage near pine mushroom forest. Quiet place with beautiful nature. Located in ST « Green …
3 room housein Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room house
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 57 m² Number of floors 2
€ 8,557
Cottage near pine mushroom forest. Quiet place with beautiful nature. Located in ST « Green …
Housein Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
20 m²
€ 12,610
A picturesque and environmentally friendly place surrounded by forests, remote from the road…
2 room housein Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 20 m² Number of floors 1
€ 12,610
A picturesque and environmentally friendly place surrounded by forests, remote from the road…
Housein Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
45 m²
€ 13,961
A picturesque and environmentally friendly place surrounded by forests, remote from the road…
2 room housein Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² Number of floors 1
€ 13,961
A picturesque and environmentally friendly place surrounded by forests, remote from the road…
Housein Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
263 m²
€ 279,216
Wake up in the morning, go out into the yard and smell the pines, enjoy the excellent aroma …
5 room housein Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 room house
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 263 m² Number of floors 2
€ 279,216
Wake up in the morning, go out into the yard and smell the pines, enjoy the excellent aroma …
Housein Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
192 m²
€ 121,594
On sale is a cozy country house on a summer cottage, with a new modern renovation in an exce…
Housein Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 17,113
House for sale in the town of Tumashi, 7.5 km from Grodno, on a concrete base. Total area of…
Housein Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 24,319
We sell the cabin in the gardens & laquo; Forest - 2 and raquo;. Proximity to the city and n…
Housein Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
107 m²
€ 54,042
Location: d. Belyany, 14 km from. Grodno. Quiet, environmentally friendly place on the borde…
3 room housein Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room house
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m² Number of floors 1
€ 54,042
Location: d. Belyany, 14 km from. Grodno. Quiet, environmentally friendly place on the borde…
Housein Labna-Aharodniki, Belarus
House
Labna-Aharodniki, Belarus
201 m²
Price on request
Location: d. Labno-Horodniki, in 8 km from. Grodno. Quiet, environmentally friendly place on…
3 room housein Labna-Aharodniki, Belarus
3 room house
Labna-Aharodniki, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 201 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Location: d. Labno-Horodniki, in 8 km from. Grodno. Quiet, environmentally friendly place on…
Housein Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
109 m²
€ 23,418
Location: Koptevsky s / s, ST & laquo; Afgan- 2 & raquo; located in 6 km from Grodno. Quiet,…
Housein Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
298 m²
€ 98,176
Unfinished house for sale in 5 km from the city. The extreme area from the forest. Design pr…
Housein Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
25 m²
€ 8,827
Cottage surrounded by pine forest (ST '' Kedr '') Cottage surrounded by pine forest. Located…
Housein Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
267 m²
€ 99,077

Properties features in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir