Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Hrodna Region
Grodno District
Padlabienski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Clear all
22 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Racicy, Belarus
58 m²
€ 23,868
3 room house
Racicy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 23,868
On sale a cozy residential building in the agricultural town of Ratichi Podlabensky s / s, o…
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
95 m²
€ 67,552
Location: Grodno region, Grodno district, Podlabensky s / s, d. Tarusichi. Quiet, cozy place…
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 8,557
Cottage near pine mushroom forest. Quiet place with beautiful nature. Located in ST « Green …
3 room house
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
57 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 8,557
Cottage near pine mushroom forest. Quiet place with beautiful nature. Located in ST « Green …
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
20 m²
€ 12,610
A picturesque and environmentally friendly place surrounded by forests, remote from the road…
2 room house
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
20 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 12,610
A picturesque and environmentally friendly place surrounded by forests, remote from the road…
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
45 m²
€ 13,961
A picturesque and environmentally friendly place surrounded by forests, remote from the road…
2 room house
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 13,961
A picturesque and environmentally friendly place surrounded by forests, remote from the road…
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
263 m²
€ 279,216
Wake up in the morning, go out into the yard and smell the pines, enjoy the excellent aroma …
5 room house
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
263 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 279,216
Wake up in the morning, go out into the yard and smell the pines, enjoy the excellent aroma …
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
192 m²
€ 121,594
On sale is a cozy country house on a summer cottage, with a new modern renovation in an exce…
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 17,113
House for sale in the town of Tumashi, 7.5 km from Grodno, on a concrete base. Total area of…
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 24,319
We sell the cabin in the gardens & laquo; Forest - 2 and raquo;. Proximity to the city and n…
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
107 m²
€ 54,042
Location: d. Belyany, 14 km from. Grodno. Quiet, environmentally friendly place on the borde…
3 room house
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
107 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 54,042
Location: d. Belyany, 14 km from. Grodno. Quiet, environmentally friendly place on the borde…
House
Labna-Aharodniki, Belarus
201 m²
Price on request
Location: d. Labno-Horodniki, in 8 km from. Grodno. Quiet, environmentally friendly place on…
3 room house
Labna-Aharodniki, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
201 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Location: d. Labno-Horodniki, in 8 km from. Grodno. Quiet, environmentally friendly place on…
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
109 m²
€ 23,418
Location: Koptevsky s / s, ST & laquo; Afgan- 2 & raquo; located in 6 km from Grodno. Quiet,…
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
298 m²
€ 98,176
Unfinished house for sale in 5 km from the city. The extreme area from the forest. Design pr…
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
25 m²
€ 8,827
Cottage surrounded by pine forest (ST '' Kedr '') Cottage surrounded by pine forest. Located…
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
267 m²
€ 99,077
Properties features in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map