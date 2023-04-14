Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Hrodna Region
Hradno
Residential properties for sale in Hradno, Belarus
Clear all
393 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
79 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 72,063
Three-room apartment for sale in the historical and cultural center of Belarus, Grodno. Are…
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 23,915
Direct sale by the owner of a 2-room apartment in the historical center of the city …
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 85,929
Chic one-bedroom apartment for sale with design repairs, 67A Y. Kupaly Avenue. The apartment…
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
88 m²
2/10 Floor
€ 64,561
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
6/12 Floor
€ 35,918
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
2/10 Floor
€ 64,561
On sale 3 bedroom apartment, in one of the best areas of the city — on Belusha street! 2007 …
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
6/12 Floor
€ 35,918
On sale is a bright one-bedroom apartment in a residential building on the whole. Kletskova,…
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 27,279
Cozy, warm, bright 1-room apartment for sale on Gagarin Street, 18B house. The house i…
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
3/10 Floor
€ 47,284
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
6/12 Floor
€ 35,918
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
31 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 30,007
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 28,188
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
31 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 30,007
1 bedroom apartment on the street. Soviet Border Guard, 104. 3rd floor of a 5-story brick ho…
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
3/10 Floor
€ 47,284
3 bedroom apartment on the street. ABOUT. Straw, 139 ( Oktyabrsky district ). 3rd floor of a…
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 32,735
2-room apartment with excellent repairs on the street. Gagarin, 35, in Grodno. Located on th…
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 44,556
Cozy, spacious, modern, bright 2 bedroom apartment for sale on Napoleon Orda Street, house 1…
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 28,188
For sale 1 bedroom apartment on a square. Decembristov, d.1. The apartment is located on the…
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
61 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 38,646
Cozy, spacious, bright 3 bedroom apartment for sale on Yanka Kupala Avenue, 41 House reinfor…
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 30,644
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
7/10 Floor
€ 30,007
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
7/10 Floor
€ 30,007
Cozy studio apartment for sale, in one of the popular areas of the city of Grodno, on Pestra…
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
81 m²
2/10 Floor
€ 57,832
House
Hradno, Belarus
203 m²
€ 70,017
Spacious house for a large family in the Baranavichy microdistrict 6. Location: Western Bela…
4 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
87 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 74,563
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 33,644
For sale 2 bedroom apartment of Czech layout. St. ABOUT. Straw, 48 ( Oktyabrsky district ). …
1 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
43 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 30,644
On sale 1 bedroom apartment of Czech layout on the street. Dombrovsky, 9. Features: total a…
4 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
87 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 74,563
4 bedroom apartment in Grodno, st. Dzerzhinsky, 58/2. Characteristics: total area of SNB – …
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
61 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 34,554
House
Hradno, Belarus
15 m²
€ 10,912
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 34,554
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
14
Properties features in Hradno, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map