Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Sutomore
Residential properties for sale in Sutomore, Montenegro
apartments
49
houses
163
212 properties total found
House
Sutomore, Montenegro
2
€165,000
Leave a request
3 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
3
2
€160,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
1
2
€100,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
1
1
62 m²
1
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€131,523
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
1
1
55 m²
1
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€116,592
Leave a request
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
1
26 m²
1
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€52,560
Leave a request
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
1
26 m²
2
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€52,940
Leave a request
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
1
29 m²
1
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€58,900
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
1
1
62 m²
2
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€131,523
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
1
1
55 m²
2
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€116,592
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
1
1
98 m²
3
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€215,534
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
1
1
99 m²
3
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€217,624
Leave a request
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
1
29 m²
2
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€58,900
Leave a request
3 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
3
100 m²
Two-storey house in Sutomore, Brca House area 100m2. Plot area 80m2. House structure: Ground…
€69,000
2 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
2
55 m²
Legal semi-prefabricated house in Sutomore - house 55m2 - land plot 156m2 House structure…
€53,000
5 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
5
78 m²
Two-storey house with a plot in Zankovici, Sutomore. House area 78 m2. Plot area 200 m2. Str…
€58,000
4 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
4
270 m²
Three-storey villa with beautiful mountain views in the center of Sutomore. Villa area 270 m…
€315,000
House with sea view, with mountain view, on quiet road
Sutomore, Montenegro
1 370 m²
€45,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, new building
Sutomore, Montenegro
1
1
37 m²
€60,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Sutomore, Montenegro
3
270 m²
€315,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
1
1
4
Studio & 1 Bedroom Apartments: New Apartments in Sutomore: The property is located on a plot…
€52,560
9 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
9
332 m²
Two houses in Brca, Sutomore. The area of the houses is 82 m2 and 250 m2. Plot area 538 m2. …
€220,000
1 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
1
38 m²
€55,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Sutomore, Montenegro
1
48 m²
€52,940
1 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
1
30 m²
Legal 1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore. Apartment area 30m2. High ground floor. Structure: en…
€36,000
1 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
1
31 m²
Apartments in a new building in the center of Sutomore Apartment area 31 m2 (studio) and 50 …
€62,000
Apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
30 m²
NUM 5587 Studio for sale in Sutomore in a quiet location near the sea. The apartment has …
€63,000
9 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
14
174 m²
NUM 5533 House 1 (Big House): First floor layout: The first floor consists of three w…
€115,000
3 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
3
135 m²
Two-story house above the highway in Sutomore. House area 135 m2. Plot area 222 m2. House st…
€136,500
1 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
1
30 m²
One bedroom apartment in a quiet location in Sutomore. Apartment area 30m2. The house consis…
€55,000
