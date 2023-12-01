Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Sutomore

Residential properties for sale in Sutomore, Montenegro

apartments
49
houses
163
212 properties total found
House in Sutomore, Montenegro
House
Sutomore, Montenegro
Number of floors 2
€165,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
3 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Number of floors 2
€160,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Floor 2
€100,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€131,523
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€116,592
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sutomore, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€52,560
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sutomore, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€52,940
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sutomore, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€58,900
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€131,523
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€116,592
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 3
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€215,534
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 3
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€217,624
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sutomore, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2
We present to you a modern and luxurious building in Sutomore, Municipality of Bar.Located o…
€58,900
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
3 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Two-storey house in Sutomore, Brca House area 100m2. Plot area 80m2. House structure: Ground…
€69,000
2 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Legal semi-prefabricated house in Sutomore - house 55m2 - land plot 156m2 House structure…
€53,000
5 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 78 m²
Two-storey house with a plot in Zankovici, Sutomore. House area 78 m2. Plot area 200 m2. Str…
€58,000
4 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 270 m²
Three-storey villa with beautiful mountain views in the center of Sutomore. Villa area 270 m…
€315,000
House with sea view, with mountain view, on quiet road in Sutomore, Montenegro
House with sea view, with mountain view, on quiet road
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 1 370 m²
€45,000
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, new building in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, new building
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€60,000
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
€315,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Studio & 1 Bedroom Apartments: New Apartments in Sutomore: The property is located on a plot…
€52,560
9 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
9 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Area 332 m²
Two houses in Brca, Sutomore. The area of the houses is 82 m2 and 250 m2. Plot area 538 m2. …
€220,000
1 room apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
€55,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
€52,940
1 room apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Legal 1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore. Apartment area 30m2. High ground floor. Structure: en…
€36,000
1 room apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Apartments in a new building in the center of Sutomore Apartment area 31 m2 (studio) and 50 …
€62,000
Apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
Apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 30 m²
NUM 5587 Studio for sale in Sutomore in a quiet location near the sea. The apartment has …
€63,000
9 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
9 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 14
Area 174 m²
NUM 5533 House 1 (Big House): First floor layout: The first floor consists of three w…
€115,000
3 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Two-story house above the highway in Sutomore. House area 135 m2. Plot area 222 m2. House st…
€136,500
1 room apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
One bedroom apartment in a quiet location in Sutomore. Apartment area 30m2. The house consis…
€55,000
