Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Sutomore
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Sutomore, Montenegro

;
apartments
67
houses
73
140 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in 8, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
8, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Sea Views. Move-In Ready. High Rental Potential. Welcome to this exceptional 38 m² studio ap…
$113,298
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/5
38m2 apartment on the 4th floor in a new building in the city center. Structure: 1 bedroom, …
$121,764
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale 110m2 in the upper part of Sutomore. Plot 170m2. View from the mountain. 1700…
$146,360
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Sutomore, Montenegro
House
Sutomore, Montenegro
Number of floors 1
For sale — spacious house in Sutomore, Montenegro A spacious house is for sale in a picture…
$179,269
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
The 92 m2 house is located on a 180 m2 plot in a beautiful location in Sutomore (Bar), below…
$213,448
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
For saleA family house is being sold in a peaceful area of Sutomore, located just about 10 m…
$315,561
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 30 m²
Floor 2
Real estate, Montenegro, Sutomore.For sale is a brand new studio apartment with a garage spa…
$94,784
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 3
An apartment of 44 m2 is for sale in Sutomore, near Tsar Lazar Street. Apartment layout: kit…
$85,751
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
| 56 m2 | 180 m2 plot | 2 level | 3 bedrooms | summer kitchen | parking | sea view |For sale…
$154,739
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 6/6
The 63 m2 apartment is located on the 6th floor in a new building in the city center, the Vo…
$159,978
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern house with a total area of 100m2 on a land plot of 141m2. The house is fully furnishe…
$274,596
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in 5, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
5, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
| 205 m2 | section 451 m2 | 2 floors | 3+ bedrooms | 2 kitchens | 2 bathrooms | sea view |Fo…
$233,708
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
House in Sutomore, located on a cascading plot with a total area of 355 m2. This house is a…
$76,193
Leave a request
9 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
9 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
This 210 sq m townhouse is located on level ground 200 meters below the main road. The house…
$313,543
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
The house is located in a quiet place surrounded by greenery and mountains, in the village o…
$169,106
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 6/6
The one-bedroom apartment of 64 m2 is located on the 6th floor in a new building in the city…
$178,108
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale an exclusive town house in the style of alpine chalet in Sutomore, combini…
$232,256
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 325 m²
[embed]https://youtu.be/vsuR3S7NICQ[/embed] Villa 10 minutes walk from the central promenad…
$561,681
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
House 10 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
House 10 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
A modern three-story house with a total area of 360 m² is for sale, situated in a peaceful a…
$577,921
Leave a request
Cottage 10 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
Exceptional Investment Opportunity in the Heart of Sutomore, Montenegro Prime Location | …
$586,094
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/5
Spacious studio apartment of 74 m2. The apartment is partially furnished. The bathroom is fu…
$387,240
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
This spacious house with sea views measures 300 m² and is located on a 1,100 m² plot. It fea…
$526,961
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
House for sale in Sutomore, Zagradje, on the shore of Maljevik Bay, within a specially prote…
$304,002
Leave a request
House in Sutomore, Montenegro
House
Sutomore, Montenegro
Sutomore | house + plot | sea and mountain views | secluded location | reconstruction projec…
$87,197
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
This beautiful one-bedroom apartment of 55.52 m², located on the second floor of a modern bu…
$148,462
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Sutomore, new studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments on the first line to the sea and the b…
$215,445
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
5 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is located in the picturesque suburb of Sutomore city Bar. In an area with develop…
$406,448
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
Studio for sale / prove the spaciousness in Bar (Shushan) in a modern house with underground…
$397,775
Leave a request
House 12 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
House 12 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
For Sale: Beautiful Estate with Two Houses and a Mini Market – SutomoreAn exclusive estate i…
$2,06M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale — a house with sea view in Sutomore (Zagragje). Comfort and excellent potential fo…
$158,178
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go