Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Lustica

Residential properties for sale in Lustica, Montenegro

Mrkovi
5
Merdari
4
49 properties total found
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lustica, Montenegro
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
€285,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lustica, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 99 m²
FOR SALE A NEW COMPLEX OF APARTMENTS BY THE SEA ON THE LUŠTICA PENINSULA WITHOUT AGENCY COMM…
€334,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 268 m²
We offer for sale a modern house in Lustica, Ponta Veslo with an area of 268 on a plot of 32…
€440,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 282 m²
Number of floors 2
€765,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Lustica, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
A11-043. Luxury apartments and villas on the coastline of Lustica peninsula The Peaks, the t…
€1
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Lustica, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Description Lustica Peninsula, Dzhurashevichi District, new two-bedroom townhouses in a conv…
€258,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Lustica, Montenegro
5 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
NUM 5504 Immerse yourself in the rich history and captivating beauty located in the charm…
€220,000
Leave a request
6 room house in Lustica, Montenegro
6 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 133 m²
NUM 5470 House for sale in Radovici, a settlement located on the Lustica peninsula. The area…
€350,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Mrkovi, Montenegro
3 room house
Mrkovi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 315 m²
Villa area - 315 sq.m. The area of the site is 450 sq.m. Villa structure: Basement: relaxa…
€750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 room house in Mrkovi, Montenegro
2 room house
Mrkovi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
Villa area - 200 sq.m. Land area - 330 sq.m. Villa structure: Garage Ground floor: living …
€530,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Zambelici, Montenegro
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Zambelici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
D11-026. Villa for sale in Zanjice, LusticaFor sale - Brand new villa with amazing sea view …
€765,000
Leave a request
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Mrkovi, Montenegro
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Mrkovi, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
D11-027. Stone house first line to the a sea in KakrcFor sale - First line stone house in Ka…
€270,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Brguli, Montenegro
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Brguli, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
Botanika 3 Bedroom apartment at The Peaks, Luštica Bay: The exclusive neighbourhood not only…
€933,000
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Lustica, Montenegro
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 3
D7-006. Villa with a beautiful sea view in Mirishte, LusticaLarge house 3 floor 395 m2: 7 be…
€450,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Apartment is located in High-End Project in development on the south of Montenegro, that wil…
€311,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 room apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Apartment is located in Marina Village as part of High End Resort on the south of Montenegro…
€863,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 room house in Lustica, Montenegro
2 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex is located near the sea on the Lustica peninsula, ten minutes away from Lustica …
€399,999
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/3
PREMIUM SEAFRONT HOMES PAYMENT TERMS: 25% on Sales & Purchase Agreement + 75% in equal quart…
€806,500
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Radovanici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Radovanici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/4
Luštica Bay is more than just a style; it is a way of life. Approach to creating an integrat…
€186,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Radovanici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Radovanici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/2
The complex is located near the sea on the Lustica peninsula, ten minutes away from Lustica …
€300,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa new building, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa new building, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Bedrooms: 4, Sunuzly: 4, House Square: 330 m ², Land Area: 400 m ²Garage: 60 m ² To the s…
€1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Villa in Montenegro on the first line Area of the house: 450m2 Land area: 700m2 Berth 30m…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
4 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Lustica, Montenegro
4 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
Herceg Novi, Zhanice district. Three floor villa with pool, with four bedrooms Area 240 sqm…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room house in Lustica, Montenegro
2 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
NUM 4982 For sale a wooden house is located in the settlement Mrkovi, located in Lustica. Th…
€170,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Lustica, Montenegro
3 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Location: Veslo Villa area: 320 sq.m. Plot area: 587 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 3 Number of b…
€960,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with sea view in Merdari, Montenegro
2 room apartment with sea view
Merdari, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
A5-240. Two bedroom apartment in Lustica BayFor sale two-bedroom apartment 116m2: 2 bedrooms…
€750,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Lustica, Montenegro
5 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
House for sale on the Lushtitsa Peninsula, away from the bustle of the city, in the countrys…
€315,000
Leave a request
4 room house with sea view in Merdari, Montenegro
4 room house with sea view
Merdari, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
D4-389. Modern villa in Lustica For sale, a recently renovated, stylishly decorated villa wi…
€510,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Lustica, Montenegro
5 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
NUM 1380 House for sale, which is located 17 km from the airport of Tivat, 20 km from the …
€335,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Lustica, Montenegro
5 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
NUM 4489 Three-story house in Radovići near Luštice Bay. The surface of the house is …
€280,000
Leave a request

Property types in Lustica

apartments
houses

Properties features in Lustica, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir