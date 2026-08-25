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Residential properties for sale in Lustica, Montenegro

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apartments
86
houses
47
133 properties total found
Villa in Lustica, Montenegro
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Villa
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 184 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$2,53M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$5,86M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$4,85M
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Villa in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 185 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$3,05M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Lustica Peninsula, Radovici district. New apartments from the Developer The house was built…
$179 747
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House in Lustica, Montenegro
House
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$1,70M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
An exclusive sea-view villa is offered for sale, located in the second row from the coastlin…
$3,46M
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1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
For sale a modern and functional apartment in an exceptional location on the Lustica Peninsu…
$404 772
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2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 442 000 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$518 643
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1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 105 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$1,34M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
An exclusive seafront villa is offered for sale, located in the first row by the coastline o…
$4,39M
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Condo 8 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Condo 8 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a multi-level residential complex consisting of two houses located on the penins…
$1,85M
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1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR REAL ESTATE✅ My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pr…
$501 899
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3 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 800 m²
On one of the most exclusive locations of the Montenegrin coast, on the Lustica Peninsula, i…
$5,61M
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5 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 357 m²
Area: 357 m2 Land area: 774 m2 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 4 Private Parking Modernly fur…
$1,01M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Area: 350m2 Land plot: 544m2 (or optionally - 1,200m2, with additional land parcel and prop…
$2,07M
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1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$509 110
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1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious apartment with a large terrace and sea view The apartment occupies the entire floor…
$195 995
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Villa in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 492 m²
For sale are  two beautiful plots with a total area of  985 m² in the sunny village of Mrkov…
Price on request
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4 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$2,49M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Wonderful villa, which is located on the first line of the sea and has its own access to the…
$1,16M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$1,34M
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1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$501 463
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Studio apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 45 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$526 232
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2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/3
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$1,46M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Situated in the prestigious Horizon neighborhood of Luštica Bay, this 67.41 m² luxury apartm…
$805 564
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Apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
Apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 300 m²
For sale is a planned object with two apartments and a garage, located on a plot of 300 m2. …
$174 858
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1 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$406 044
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3 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 288 m²
In one of the most attractive corners of the coast of Montenegro, in the prestigious and qui…
$4,39M
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Properties features in Lustica, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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