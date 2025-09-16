Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Buljarica
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Buljarica, Montenegro

apartments
14
houses
13
28 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Buljarica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 752 m²
Number of floors 3
House on the cliff in Buljarica, Montenegro. Direct from the owner.  Key features: - 752…
$692,407
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Buljarica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
We present a new apartment with a total area of 76 m2 (plus a terrace of 50 m2). The apartme…
$233,941
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Buljarica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Buljarica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Floor 2
Cozy spacious apartment on the Adriatic coast! - The apartment is for sale with existing …
$148,459
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Buljarica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
House for sale in Buljarica with a large urbanized plot, 900 m from the beach – a great inve…
$301,210
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Buljarica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Apartments for sale 40 i 50 metara in Buljarica, Budva Riviera. The house was built in 2023…
$140,970
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Buljarica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/4
We offer for sale a unique apartment with its own plot in Petrovac, Prievorac district, oppo…
$178,452
Leave a request
Century 21Century 21
3 bedroom house in Buljarica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
The well-maintained house of 80 m2 is located in a quiet location. Bulyaritsa district. It h…
$200,083
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Buljarica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Discover your serene coastal retreat in the peaceful enclave of Buljarice, nestled in the Bu…
$419,473
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Adria Stone
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Buljarica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment of 92m2 on the 2nd floor of a monolithic house built in 2012 in Kaluđerac, near Bu…
$174,685
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Buljarica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/4
We present a new apartment with a total area of 76 m2 (plus a terrace of 50 m2). The apartme…
$233,941
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
New villa in Buljarica, a settlement located on the border of two municipalities - Budva and…
$424,323
Leave a request
Apartment in Buljarica, Montenegro
Apartment
Buljarica, Montenegro
Property Description Budva, Petrovac – Two bedroom apar…
Price on request
Leave a request
House 12 bedrooms in Buljarica, Montenegro
House 12 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
A house for sale in Buljarice with a beautiful view of the sea.The house is located in an ex…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Buljarica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Near the beaches of Lucica built a new complex with apartments.The beaches are located away …
$198,929
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Buljarica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Unique offer in one of the best resort places in Montenegro in Petrovac! Two-bedroom, fully …
$166,141
Leave a request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Buljarica, Montenegro
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
We present to you a unique opportunity to become the owner of an exceptional property locate…
$923,339
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Buljarica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale a three-storey house of 160 m2 with a plot of 280 m2, located in a picture…
$324,459
Leave a request
House in Buljarica, Montenegro
House
Buljarica, Montenegro
Area 180 m²
Buljarica Budva Riviera House in the bosom of nature in the vicinity of Petrovac. House 1…
$410,795
Leave a request
8 bedroom House in Buljarica, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
A house for sale with a view of the sea in Buljarice in a fantastic location.The house is an…
$870,409
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Buljarica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Buljarica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 2
Selling ID4117. Luxury luxury apartment in the city of Petrovac. A modern, beautiful complex…
$461,833
Leave a request
House in Buljarica, Montenegro
House
Buljarica, Montenegro
Property Description Budva, Buljarica – House with pool…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Buljarica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/4
Luxury luxury apartment in Petrovac. The modern and beautiful complex is located in a pictur…
$427,204
Leave a request
8 bedroom House in Buljarica, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
We present you a magnificent house, buried in greenery, located in a quiet and picturesque a…
$918,582
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Buljarica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Apartments for sale in Buljarica. They are located in a completely renovated building with 5…
$81,377
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Buljarica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Area: 500 m2 Land plot: 2,000 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 + 1 guest toilet Swimming pool: 14…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Floor 3/3
text
$828,660
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Buljarica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
A three-bedroom house. Located 1.5 km from Petrovac, 1500 meters from the sea. The total are…
$270,383
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Buljarica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 3
A spacious bright apartment for sale in the village of Bulyaritsa is a great place for those…
$173,312
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go