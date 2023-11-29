UAE
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Bijela
Residential properties for sale in Bijela, Montenegro
apartments
36
houses
11
1 room apartment with parking
Bijela, Montenegro
2
1
44 m²
2/4
A11-056. Brand new one bedroom apartment in Bijela For sale - Brand new property located in …
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
1
74 m²
€171,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
2
80 m²
NUM 5609 A two-bedroom apartment for sale in Herceg Novi, Bijela, in a quiet location nea…
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Bijela, Montenegro
4
260 m²
Description Herceg Novi, Biela district. Villa with swimming pool Distance to the sea 250m. …
€630,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking
Bijela, Montenegro
2
1
35 m²
A11-046. Brand new apartments in Bijela For sale - New apartments located in a quiet area in…
€84,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Bijela, Montenegro
4
181 m²
House for sale in the village of Biela, Herceg Novi. The house is ideal for your own living …
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
3
1
70 m²
3
ID 551 For sale apartment in completely new apartments in Herceg Novi, Biela. within walki…
€144,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Bijela, Montenegro
3
1
95 m²
2/4
A7-053. Cozy apartment in Bijela, Herceg Novifor sale Spacious apartment in Bijela, Herceg N…
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Bijela, Montenegro
1
45 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, Biela district. New one bedroom apartment Distance to the sea 500m Mountai…
€105,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Bijela, Montenegro
1
45 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, Biela district. New one bedroom apartment Distance to the sea 500m Mountai…
€101,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
1
45 m²
The complex was built by a Turkish company and is located in Biel, above the highway, 500 me…
€101,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Bijela, Montenegro
2
1
74 m²
2/3
А7-048. Sea view one-bedroom apartment, Bijela, Herceg NoviFor sale! One-bedroom fully equi…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
2
46 m²
Cozy apartment located 300 meters from the sea in Bijela Area 46 m2 + 100 m2 plot Layout - k…
€99,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
1
48 m²
NUM 5246 Introducing apartments for sale in the new complex in Herceg Novi, where a limited …
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
2
2
70 m²
4/4
The residential complex consists of three blocks and is located in the Bay of Kotor in the q…
€210,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
1
1
34 m²
4
The residential complex consists of three blocks and is located in the Bay of Kotor in the q…
€85,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
1
1
28 m²
1/4
The residential complex consists of three blocks and is located in the Bay of Kotor in the q…
€70,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Josice, Montenegro
3
2
140 m²
The new villa is located in the village of Kamenari. All windows and terraces offer beautifu…
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Bijela, Montenegro
3
1
34 m²
1/3
A7-030. One bedroom apartment in Bijela, Herceg NoviFor sale In Bijela, Herceg Novi Three a…
€92,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Bijela, Montenegro
2
72 m²
Herceg Novi, Biela district. New residential apartment building under construction near the …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Bijela, Montenegro
6
4
360 m²
3/3
D7-004. Luxury villa on the bay, Bijela, Herceg Novifor sale villa in a quiet and popular …
€1,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
2
70 m²
For sale two bedroom apartment in Bijela. Area 70 m2 Two bedrooms, living room + kitchen, ba…
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
1
1
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
10
314 m²
NUM 4941 House for sale in Bijela, near Herceg Novi. House area 314 m2, plot area 622…
€560,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Bijela, Montenegro
233 m²
Дом в посёлке Биела, муниципалитет Герцег Нови. 50 метров до моря. Прекрасное место для лет…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
1
1
35 m²
€70,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bijela, Montenegro
5
1
90 m²
A5-223. Duplex apartment in the center of BijelaFor sale duplex apartment in the center of B…
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Bijela, Montenegro
4
3
200 m²
1/5
А7-003. 4+1 apartment in Baosici with a large terraceLarge apartment for a big family. The a…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Bijela, Montenegro
4
1
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Bijela, Montenegro
4
2
77 m²
2/2
A5-195. Three bedroom apartment in BijelaFor sale a spacious apartment in the village of Bij…
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
