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Residential properties for sale in Bijela, Montenegro

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apartments
42
houses
9
51 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Boka Kotor Bay, Baosici district.  Apartment in a new residential complex. Each building of …
$226,918
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1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
We present apartments for sale in a new complex in Herceg Novi, where a limited selection of…
$170,028
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2 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/3
Two-bedroom apartments for sale. A three-storey house with 6 apartments, was built in 2012 a…
$173,143
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Apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
Apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Area 350 m²
Boka Kotor Bay, Baosici district.  Operating four-storey mini hotel with 6 rooms Distance t…
$674,935
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1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Apartment for sale in Bijela, near the town of Herceg Novi. The apartment has an area of 38 …
$190,990
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5 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
D2-1039. Three-storey house with a wonderful garden in BielaBiela, Boka Kotorska Bay. 159m2…
$514,498
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
A11-240 . One-Bedroom Apartment with Private Courtyard – Bijela, Herceg Novi Located in the …
$131,483
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/3
A 1-bedroom apartment is for sale in Boko Kotor Bay in Herceg Novi, Baošici district. The ar…
$180,197
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1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
A beautiful 64 m² apartment is for sale in the center of Bijela, Herceg Novi, just 500 meter…
$174,393
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3 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
House for Sale in Bijela, Herceg Novi – 162 m²A spacious family house is available for sale …
$339,414
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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5 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
D2-168. House with panoramic view of Kotor BayThe house has a total area of ​​143 sqm on a p…
$457,332
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
An apartment of 45m2 on the 1st floor in a new building (without elevator), located 70 meter…
$185,909
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1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
This modernly furnished one-bedroom apartment, 44m² in size, is located on the second level …
$127,889
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Villa in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa
Bijela, Montenegro
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer to buy a villa on the Adriatic coast in the Bay of Kotor in the village of Bijela (…
$633,573
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/3
А7-048. Sea view one-bedroom apartment, Bijela, Herceg NoviFor sale! One-bedroom fully equi…
$194,366
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
A11-142. Modern Two-Bedroom Apartment with Garage in BijelaDiscover your new home in this co…
$262,966
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Ulica jedinstva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulica jedinstva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment 36 m2 on the floor: high ground, 100m from the embankment. The structure of the ap…
$124,284
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2 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Boka Kotor Bay, Baosici district.  Apartment in a new residential complex. Each building of …
$465,472
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3 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
3 bedroom apartment for sale in Herceg Novi, Bijela district Spacious apartment of 76 m2 acc…
$291,572
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3 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
A5-195. Three bedroom apartment in BijelaFor sale a spacious apartment in the village of Bij…
$200,083
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
A11-133. One bedroom Apartment in Bijela, Herceg NoviFor Sale: One bedroom Apartment in Bije…
$171,499
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Apartment for sale in Bijela, near the town of Herceg Novi. The apartment has an area of…
$190,538
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Condo 1 bedroom in Bijela, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Residential and commercial building with twenty apartments, two shops, twenty-four garage sp…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/4
A7-061. 1+1 apartment in Bijela, Herceg NoviApartment for sale in Bijela, Herceg Novi. 10 m…
$141,773
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
The apartment has an area of 70 m2 on the 1st floor, located just 100 meters from the sea an…
$208,251
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1 bedroom apartment in 44 Talija Apartments, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
44 Talija Apartments, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Cozy 1-bedroom apartment in Bijela, nestled within the breathtaking region of Herceg Novi. T…
$140,677
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1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Introducing apartments for sale in the new complex in Herceg Novi, where a limited selection…
$170,043
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2 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
A11-239. Two-Bedroom Apartment for Sale – Bijela, Herceg Novi Located in the peaceful seasid…
$236,669
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
Apartment for sale on the first line of the sea, Bijela (Herceg Novi) A unique offer is a sp…
$268,246
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5 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Floor 3/3
D7-004. Luxury villa on the bay, Bijela, Herceg Novifor sale   villa in a quiet and popular …
$2,23M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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