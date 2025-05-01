Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kostanjica, Montenegro

apartments
24
houses
25
50 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Luxurious apartment in a beautiful Mediterranean-style residential complex using the best ma…
$258,557
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 424 m²
Location: Kostanitsa Total area: 350+74 sq.m. Plot area: 800 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 6 …
$1,34M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 2
A11-115. Three bedroom apartment located in Boka Gardens project Amazing Sea View Apartment …
$480,787
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
A11-112. Luxury apartment for sale in Boka Gardens complexvLuxury apartment for sale in Boka…
$186,491
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 370 m²
D2-1093. Spacious villa with a swimming pool in Kostanitsa on the shores of the Boka Kotorsk…
$1,34M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Area: 200m2 ; Auxiliary building (covered terrace): 17m2 ; Land area: 381m2 ; Bedrooms: 4 ; …
$488,407
2 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
For sale there is an apartment in a new complex in Kostanica, on the first line by the sea. …
$259,596
3 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Welcome to an apartment of 126 m2 located in the picturesque area of Kostanjica. One of t…
$499,248
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 room house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
4 room house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 235 m²
This modern residential complex is designed in accordance with international standards, and …
$890,918
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
text
$860,328
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
The villa belongs to a new settlement built in Mediterranean style only 30 meters from the s…
$713,104
Agency
Adria Stone
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 room apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 92 m²
Apartments in the Boka Garden complex, Kostanjica, on the very shore of the Bay of Kotor, re…
$364,703
3 room apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
Apartment in the beautiful complex in Kostanjica, on the very shore of the Bay of Kotor, rec…
$456,382
3 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
Area: 97m2 ; Bedrooms: 3 ; Sanuzly: 2 ; Floor: 2 ; Parking space: 1 ;
$369,019
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 424 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
A11-052. First line apartment in KostanjicaFor sale - apartment first line to the a sea in l…
Price on request
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Property Description Kotor, Kostanica – Villa in the co…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Apartments and villas with spectacular panoramic views in Boko Kotorska Bay! The resort has …
$134,990
4 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
A apartment on the first line is sold + a huge terrace + an apartment for guests and a garag…
$504,409
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 424 m²
Total area: 350+74 sq.m. Plot area: 800 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 6 Number of bathrooms: …
$1,34M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
D2-427. House on the first line in Kostanjica. House with its own beach is for sale. House…
$723,382
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
D11-014. Amazing villa with beautiful designFor sale - Amazing villa on the first line in Ko…
$2,79M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 532 m²
Floor 4
$3,62M
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
D5-145. Lux villa in KostanjicaFor sale villa.  Villa include 3 floors, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathr…
$1,06M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
A three-bedroom apartment on the third floor with an area of 92 m ². Located in a residentia…
$257,519
3 room apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
The apartment is located in a residential seafront complex in Kostanjica, Bay of Kotor Area …
$491,855
8 room house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
8 room house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Area 368 m²
Two seafront villas in the Bay of Kotor. Plot area 897 m2. The area of the larger villa is 2…
$1,34M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
A new modern villa in the elite village of Kostanica is for sale.   Villa is located on th…
$715,754
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
wp:paragraph{"extended_widget_opts":{"id_base":-1,"column":{"desktop":"12","tablet":"12","mo…
$847,590
2 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
This fully renovated two-bedroom apartment is located in the serene residential complex in K…
$464,567
Agency
Adria Stone
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
