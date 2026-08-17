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Residential properties for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

;
apartments
63
houses
46
109 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Spacious Sea View Apartment for Sale in Sveti Stefan – 77 m² A bright and elegant 77 m² …
$296,454
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 304 m²
A villa with a swimming pool and a picturesque view for sale in the luxury settlement of Bli…
$1,76M
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3 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 3/4
LOCATION Located in Sveti Stefan, one of Montenegro’s most prestigious coastal destinatio…
$360,494
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Located within the exclusive Sveti Stefan Presidential Sea View Resort, this luxurious 162 m…
$1
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
The apartment in St. Stephen is for sale in a luxury house, An area of 85 m2 on the second f…
$557,000
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer for sale a modern apartment with 1 bedroom and panoramic sea views in the area of S…
$201,684
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
Quiet green area above Sveti Stefan offering sea and mountain views. Ideal for living or inv…
$1,33M
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 223 m²
Discover Townhouse D — a luxury residence within a gated complex near Budva, featuring a pri…
$855,240
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious apartment for sale with two bedrooms and stunning views on the first line in Sveti …
$654,601
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1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
LOCATION Located in Sveti Stefan, Budva Municipality, this apartment is 13 km from Budva …
$255,047
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
| 230 m2 | 400 m2 plot | 4 bedrooms | 4 bathrooms | infinity pool | parking | panoramic sea …
Price on request
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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1 bedroom apartment in M 1, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
M 1, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
The apartment is located on the ground floor of a five-storey cozy apartment building, which…
$134,878
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
A4-1883. Two Bedrooms Apartment in Sv.Stefan with a Sea VIewFor sale two bedrooms apartment …
$302,982
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Villa in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 660 m²
Elegant, practical, lavish and romantic at the same time Villa found itself on the edge of a…
$4,04M
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Villa 13 rooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 13 rooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 13
Area 774 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale four-storey villa with an area of 774 m2 on the first line, 10 meters from the sea …
$6,25M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
4 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Positioned in the most iconic and prestigious location on the Montenegrin coast, this spacio…
$644,418
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 430 m²
Nestled in the prestigious enclave of Blizikuce, Budva, this exquisite villa, epitomizes lux…
$1,98M
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3 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for sale in Sveti Stefan overlooking the island of Sveti Stefan, near the city of …
$406,078
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Area: 103m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Furnished Budva, Sveti Stefan, two-bedroom apart…
Price on request
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$436,152
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Studio apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$542,672
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 414 m²
Casa Dea Villa — the essence of Mediterranean luxury on the Adriatic coast   Situated …
$1,11M
VAT
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
LOCATION The villa is located in Sveti Stefan, Budva Municipality, about 11km from the ci…
$1,60M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 4
☀️ID-557📐 5 коянат2 ванн4 🛋 ⛵️
$397,528
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3 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Sale of a house with a swimming pool with one parking spacePrivate pool of 15 m2Area: 230 m2…
$575,937
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House in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
House
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 5
K4-166. Beautiful Hotel in Sv.Stefan with a Sea ViewFor sale Apart-Hotel in Sv.Stefan Hotel…
$2,29M
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a villa on the first line in the village of Blizikuće. This 215 m² house on a 7…
$588,325
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
| 230 m2 | 400 m2 plot | 4 bedrooms | 4 bathrooms | infinity pool 7×5 m | 2 car parking |Loc…
$1,05M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa 12 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 12 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale two cozy villas with beautiful sea views in the village of Blizikuche - Budva Rivie…
$1,38M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale a villa in the village of Blizikuche, located above Sveti Stefan, in one o…
$2,65M
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