Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Sveti Stefan
Residential properties for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
apartments
25
houses
33
Clear all
56 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
3
250 m²
NUM 5657 Villa with pool for sale in Blizikuće. The villa has an area of 250 m2 + aux…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Blizikuce, Montenegro
3
3
A newly built luxury villa with a gross area of 400 m2 is for sale in Blizikuće, Budva. The …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4
5
This villa has an area of 430m2, while the entire plot is 730m2. The villa has a ground floo…
€1,48M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1
45 m²
NUM 4709 An apartment for sale in the popular tourist town of Sveti Stefan, near the city…
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
5
280 m²
NUM 5549 House for sale in Tudorovica. The distance to the city of Budva is 13 km. Th…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
4
430 m²
NUM 5615 Experience the epitome of seaside life with this exceptional villa currently und…
€1,07M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Blizikuce, Montenegro
3
2
90 m²
2
New three bedroom apartment for sale in a mini residential building in Blizikuće. The apartm…
€451,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
5 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Blizikuce, Montenegro
5
5
For sale an old house with a sea view in a quiet place Blizikuce, Budva Riviera.This old thr…
€375,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1
1
40 m²
A new one bedroom apartment of 40m2 is for sale in Sveti Stefan, Crvena GlavicaThe apartment…
€126,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Milocer, Montenegro
3
1
104 m²
6/8
2-bedroom apartment in an apart-hotel with a view of St. Stefan and a private park …
€542,880
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1
56 m²
NUM 4704 An apartment for sale near the popular tourist place Sveti Stefan, near the city…
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3
1
2
ID 605 For sale apartment with 2 bedrooms on Sveti Stefan. 1 bathroom, living room 56 m2 …
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1
1
70 m²
1
ID 540 Apartment for sale in Sveti Stefan Apartment area 50 m2 + 20 m2 terrace Separate e…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
305 m²
3
ID 539 House for sale with pool in Blisikuch. House with sea views. Pool House area 305 m…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
305 m²
3
ID 538 House for sale in Blisikuch. House with sea views. House area 305 m2 Land area 550 …
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4
2
116 m²
2
ID 536 Three-bedroom apartment for sale in Tsrvena Glavitsa, Sveti Stefan Apartment in a h…
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 6 rooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
6
4
250 m²
3
ID 534 Stone villa for sale built on a hill above Sveti Stefan The villa is located in…
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3
117 m²
Welcome to the exclusive apartment with chic sea views in the most beautiful part of the Bud…
€560,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Blizikuce, Montenegro
6
4
A stunning villa for sale in the village of Tudorovichi, next to the island of St. Stefan, 1…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
5
660 m²
The villa is located in an old pine forest above, perhaps, the most famous landmark of Monte…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
3
270 m²
br>The complex is located in the Mediterranean village of Blizikuce, in one of the most beau…
€491,330
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4
270 m²
4
€491,430
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 room house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
4
231 m²
Unique villas located in Blizikuce, above the island of Sveti Stefan carbon-neutral, non-vol…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4
2
169 m²
We offer for sale a villa in Tsarskoye Selo in a gated complex with an area of 169 square me…
€350,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3
2
87 m²
Modernly equipped apartment, adapted for a comfortable and pleasant family vacation. The lux…
€609,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3
85 m²
NUM 4966 An apartment for sale in Sveti Stefan with a view of the island of Sveti …
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3
76 m²
Very nice 3 bedroom apartment in village Sveti Stefan. It is on 2 floors ( duplex) . The fir…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
9
8
485 m²
On this majestic estate there are 2 villas on unparraled location in Miločer Park, in the im…
€8,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
The project is a complex of three modern villas, each of which has over 600 m2 of total buil…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
3
400 m²
Luxurious modern villa located in an elite village overlooking Sveti Stefan and Budva. The …
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
