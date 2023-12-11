Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

apartments
25
houses
33
56 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
NUM 5657 Villa with pool for sale in Blizikuće. The villa has an area of 250 m2 + aux…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A newly built luxury villa with a gross area of 400 m2 is for sale in Blizikuće, Budva. The …
Price on request
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
This villa has an area of 430m2, while the entire plot is 730m2. The villa has a ground floo…
€1,48M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
NUM 4709 An apartment for sale in the popular tourist town of Sveti Stefan, near the city…
€160,000
5 room house in Blizikuce, Montenegro
5 room house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 280 m²
NUM 5549 House for sale in Tudorovica. The distance to the city of Budva is 13 km. Th…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 430 m²
NUM 5615 Experience the epitome of seaside life with this exceptional villa currently und…
€1,07M
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Blizikuce, Montenegro
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
New three bedroom apartment for sale in a mini residential building in Blizikuće. The apartm…
€451,500
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
5 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Blizikuce, Montenegro
5 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
For sale an old house with a sea view in a quiet place Blizikuce, Budva Riviera.This old thr…
€375,000
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
A new one bedroom apartment of 40m2 is for sale in Sveti Stefan, Crvena GlavicaThe apartment…
€126,000
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Milocer, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Milocer, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 6/8
2-bedroom apartment in an apart-hotel with a view of St. Stefan and a private park  …
€542,880
1 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
NUM 4704 An apartment for sale near the popular tourist place Sveti Stefan, near the city…
€160,000
2 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
ID 605   For sale apartment with 2 bedrooms on Sveti Stefan. 1 bathroom, living room 56 m2 …
€180,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
ID 540 Apartment for sale in Sveti Stefan  Apartment area 50 m2 + 20 m2 terrace Separate e…
€120,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 539 House for sale with pool in Blisikuch. House with sea views. Pool  House area 305 m…
€500,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 538 House for sale in Blisikuch. House with sea views. House area 305 m2 Land area 550 …
€400,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 2
ID 536 Three-bedroom apartment for sale in Tsrvena Glavitsa, Sveti Stefan Apartment in a h…
€390,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 6 rooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 6 rooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 534 Stone villa for sale built on a hill above Sveti Stefan The villa is located in…
€800,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Welcome to the exclusive apartment with chic sea views in the most beautiful part of the Bud…
€560,000
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
A stunning villa for sale in the village of Tudorovichi, next to the island of St. Stefan, 1…
€2,50M
5 room house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
5 room house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 660 m²
The villa is located in an old pine forest above, perhaps, the most famous landmark of Monte…
€3,50M
3 room house in Blizikuce, Montenegro
3 room house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 270 m²
br>The complex is located in the Mediterranean village of Blizikuce, in one of the most beau…
€491,330
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 4
€491,430
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 room house in Blizikuce, Montenegro
4 room house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 231 m²
Unique villas located in Blizikuce, above the island of Sveti Stefan carbon-neutral, non-vol…
€850,000
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
We offer for sale a villa in Tsarskoye Selo in a gated complex with an area of 169 square me…
€350,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Modernly equipped apartment, adapted for a comfortable and pleasant family vacation. The lux…
€609,000
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
NUM 4966 An apartment for sale in Sveti Stefan with a view of the island of Sveti …
€350,000
3 room apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Very nice 3 bedroom apartment in village Sveti Stefan. It is on 2 floors ( duplex) . The fir…
€250,000
Villa 9 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 9 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 485 m²
On this majestic estate there are 2 villas on unparraled location in Miločer Park, in the im…
€8,00M
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
The project is a complex of three modern villas, each of which has over 600 m2 of total buil…
€950,000
3 room house in Blizikuce, Montenegro
3 room house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 400 m²
Luxurious modern villa located in an elite village overlooking Sveti Stefan and Budva. The …
€2,00M
