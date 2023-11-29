Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Prcanj

Residential properties for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

apartments
61
houses
105
177 properties total found
2 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
A great offer for true connoisseurs of history and sea adventures! Welcome to the old stone …
€599,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
€690,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
3 room apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
NUM 2810 Two villas for sale in the Kavac region. The villas have beautiful views of the …
€750,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Kavac, Montenegro
3 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 480 m²
Villa with a rooftop pool and panoramic sea views, Kavac area, between Kotor and Tivat. The …
€1,75M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Muo, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
The new spacious apartment with a terrace is an entire floor of a modern villa 50 meters fro…
€490,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Floor 2/2
Beautifully restored traditional stone house in the hard of Boko Kotor Bay. The house …
€799,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Number of floors 2
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Looking for a stunning 2-bedroom apartment with breathtaking sea views? This option is for y…
€160,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Two-room fully furnished apartment of 41 square meters with panoramic sea views in a residen…
€145,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
For sale a cozy and furnished two-bedroom apartment in Stoliv, Kotor. The apartment, with…
€156,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
We offering for sale an apartment with an area of 42 square meters + 8 square meters of terr…
€145,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment in Muo, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
NUM 5583 Apartments for sale in Kotor, Muo, in a quiet location near the sea. The apa…
€95,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Muo, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
A luxurious two-bedroom apartment with a beautiful view of the sea is for sale in the town o…
€330,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Prcanj, Montenegro
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 4
€750,000
Leave a request
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Muo, Montenegro
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 97 m²
€725,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
NUM 4772 Villas of various types for sale in the Kavac area. The villas have a beautiful…
€400,000
Leave a request
4 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Prcanj, Montenegro
4 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 557 m²
Description Boka Kotorskaya bay, Prchan district. Two-level house with four bedrooms and a l…
€370,000
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
We offer for sale a cozy house in a quiet location with an area of 123 square meters in Prča…
€370,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with mountain view
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in an authentic stone house on the first line in the ancient …
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Muo, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Location: Muo, Kotor Total area: 180 sq.m Number of bedrooms: 2 Number of bathrooms: 2+1 …
€360,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
8 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kavac, Montenegro
8 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Area 637 m²
We offer for sale a unique apartment building with a huge plot in Kavac. Living area – 637 s…
€750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Muo, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
For sale we offer two apartments with one bedroom area of 43 and 44 square meters in Muo. Ea…
€105,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Muo, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
For sale we offer two apartments with two bedrooms with an area of 68 square meters in Muo. …
€151,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Muo, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
For sale we offer two apartments with one bedroom area of 42 and 46 square meters in Muo. Ea…
€85,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
4 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Prcanj, Montenegro
4 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 761 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, Prchan district. Refurbished four-bedroom natural stone house, private pier …
€1,60M
Leave a request
2 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
An old stone two-story house semidetached with a total area of 90m2 with an additional facil…
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
6 room house in Prcanj, Montenegro
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 515 m²
A unique offer is an exclusive unfinished house consisting of two penthouses just 10 meters …
€799,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
9 room apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
9 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 800 m²
Palazzo Jerovitsa is a collection of 5 buildings with living space of around 800m2 on a supe…
€4,50M
Leave a request
House in Kavac, Montenegro
House
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
New modern houses are being built in Kavac, surrounded by greenery, 3 km from Tivat and 5 km…
€198,000
Leave a request
5 room house with parking in Prcanj, Montenegro
5 room house with parking
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
D11-029. Stone house first line to the a sea in PrcanjFor sale - First line house located in…
€1,40M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir