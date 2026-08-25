Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Prcanj
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

;
apartments
43
houses
72
115 properties total found
7 bedroom house in , Montenegro
7 bedroom house
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 3
Excellent house of 263 m2 in Prcanj (Bay of Kotor) on a plot of 330 m2. The main feature is …
$502 323
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Floor 3/3
This luxury villa is situated in a prime location, offering breathtaking panoramic views of …
$1,74M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 456 m²
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUb3BRt4Bqo Gross building area: 456 m2 Net interior ar…
$2,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
Apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Price: €7,000,000Location: Prčanj, Kotor, Montenegro (UNESCO World Heritage area)Planning St…
$8,15M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
Large villa on the first line in the Bay of Kotor. On the first floor you can organize a ser…
$1,80M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Area: 300m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 1 Land area: 1,599m2 Garage: 28m2 Floors: 3 Private stone…
$2,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 497 m²
The villa in the village of Prchan is a four-story estate with 4 bedrooms, a large garden, a…
$4,89M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxury apartment by the sea in Stoliv with views of Perast and the Virgin Islands Discover a…
$301 933
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa for sale, in one of the most beautiful places on the Montenegrin coast, the coz…
$3,92M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 371 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is offered a new, fully furnished luxury villa in Stoliv. The villa is located on t…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Located in the charming coastal village of Muo, just 2 km from the historic Old Town Kotor, …
$244 203
VAT
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern new villa is offered for sale in Stoliv, Boka Kotor Bay. The total area of the villa …
$1,96M
Leave a request
Apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
Apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 6 m²
Discover a new standard of upscale living in the STAR BAY Project, situated in the scenic Pr…
$153 628
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
On sale a cozy apartment in the quiet resort village of Boko - Kotor Bay Prchan. The total a…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Description Boka Kotor Bay, Stoliv district. Apartment with two bedrooms on the first line b…
$442 199
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/3
This apartment is an ideal place for those who are looking for a quiet holiday in a beautifu…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa in Muo, Montenegro
Villa
Muo, Montenegro
Area 180 m²
traditional stone house in Gornji Stoliv, municipality of Kotor, located in the part of the …
$1
VAT
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Welcome to your slice of coastal paradise in Prcanj, Kotor! Nestled on the second floor of a…
$270 656
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 479 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa Aquila is an exceptional offer! It is located in a secluded area, which leads to a pri…
$2,55M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 456 m²
Floor 3/3
A spacious 4 bedroom contemporary home with a luxuriously specified interior, infinity pool …
$2,32M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Description Boka Kotor Bay, Stoliv district. One bedroom apartment Distance to the sea 100 m…
$156 399
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 456 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa Vela is an exceptional accommodation on the Mediterranean coast with breathtaking view…
$2,32M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/3
We offer a two-bedroom apartment in a house near the bay, on the first line from the sea, ne…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Discover this beautifully renovated and fully furnished one-bedroom apartment in Prčanj, Kot…
$288 656
VAT
Leave a request
House in Prcanj, Montenegro
House
Prcanj, Montenegro
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 1
House in Prcanj which has 39 m2 in footprint. Foundations of 50 m2 have been already done on…
$128 250
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Charming Stone House with Breathtaking Sea Views – Bay of Kotor Discover a rare opportunity …
$1,62M
VAT
Leave a request
Villa 1 room in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 1 room
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
traditional stone house in Gornji Stoliv, municipality of Kotor, located in the part of the …
$1
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/3
Duplex apartment at Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort.The first line of the sea · Boko-Kotor Ba…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
8 bedroom House in Prcanj, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
150 m from the sea • Private bathing dock • 3 separate apartments • 3 parking spaces A ra…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 10 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 800 m²
Palazzo Jerovica is a collection of 5 buildings with a living area of approximately 800m2, o…
$4,62M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go