  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Blizikuce
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Blizikuce, Montenegro

apartments
5
houses
40
46 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Modern Sea-View Villa in Blizikuće This elegant contemporary villa offers a perfect blend…
$577,312
VAT
Apartment in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Apartment
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Fully furnished 3-bedroom apartment in a residential complex with a pool in Blizikuće. Panor…
$517,950
4 bedroom house in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Openimirrrohrrroshi -dwelling, representing the Eminulic -oscillator -winged complex, consis…
$686,392
AdriastarAdriastar
5 bedroom house in Blizikuce, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
For sale an old house with a sea view in a quiet place Blizikuce, Budva Riviera.This old thr…
$386,179
2 bedroom apartment in Blizikuce, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
The perfect home or investment near Budva – Exclusive apartments with sea view and pool! T…
$288,127
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Experience the epitome of seaside life with this exceptional villa currently under construct…
$1,24M
TekceTekce
5 bedroom house in Blizikuce, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
House for sale in Tudorovica. The distance to the city of Budva is 13 km. The area of th…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
A villa for sale in Tudorovići in a luxurious closed complex 15 minutes from the city of Bud…
$1,74M
3 bedroom house in Blizikuce, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Area: 400 m2 gross / 250 m2 net Land area: 711 m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 + 3 toilets S…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Sold -prisoners are sold, located separatelyodrodrogotruga. The quarrels of the objective pe…
$994,251
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 144 m²
Townhouse is part of the development project that offers 9 townhomes with pools, built in th…
$581,508
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Just minutes away from the world-famous Sveti Stefan, in the serene and green surroundings o…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
Gross villa area: 580 m² Net villa area: 461 m² Land area: 1,500 m² Number of bathrooms: …
$3,35M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
This three-level villa is part of a complex of three villas, located near Drobni Piesak, one…
$1,40M
3 bedroom house in Blizikuce, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
Modern Villa with Pool for Sale — Blizikuće, Budva RivieraA brand-new modern villa with a pr…
$574,352
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
A stunning villa for sale in the village of Tudorovichi, next to the island of St. Stefan, 1…
$2,74M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Residential area:  250m2 Land area: 650m2 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 5+2 toilets Central air…
$1,51M
4 bedroom house in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Floor 3/3
text
$696,707
1 bedroom apartment in Blizikuce, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
For sale – a furnished one-bedroom apartment of 45 m², located on the first floor of a build…
$99,470
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
🔥HOT PRICE!🔥 Townhouse in Blizikuca with Direct Sea View 🌊 🔐The property is ready! A mode…
$719,139
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
The total area of 450 square meters.m. The area of the plot is 1000 square meters.m.
$976,815
4 bedroom house in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 4
The price includes: Italian furniture. High-quality finishing of all walls and ceilings, 3 m…
$852,353
4 bedroom house in Blizikuce, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
A beautiful private house is for sale in the area of Sveti Stefan, in the upper part of the …
$732,083
Villa 7 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
For sale: luxurious villas with breathtaking views currently under construction in Budva, Bl…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
"Carsko Selo" is a residential complex of 36 exclusive villas with an impressive panoramic v…
$644,667
Villa 6 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 496 m²
Villa area: 496  m2 Land area: 1732 m2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 5 + 2 Swimming pool, sauna…
$3,41M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 632 m²
more Luxurious villa with full finishes outside and inside, on the Adriatic coast (200 m fro…
$2,41M
3 bedroom apartment in Blizikuce, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
A new and luxurious three-bedroom apartment is for sale in a small residential building in t…
$553,524
2 bedroom apartment in Blizikuce, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/4
ID-2483 Two-Bedroom Apartments for Sale in a Premium Residential Complex Location: Budva…
$509,326
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Montenegro. REALESTATE. Happiness🌏🇲🇪Luxurious three-level Villa Classa Lux in the Budapest v…
$2,58M
