Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Donja Lastva

Residential properties for sale in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

apartments
40
houses
40
80 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Luxury two bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views in a very attractive location in Donja…
€550,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Area 26 m²
€98,932
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
€211,784
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
€222,678
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
€442,882
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
€196,045
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
€130,778
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
€131,493
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
€177,295
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Unique stone villa for sale on the first line of the sea in Donja Lastva, Tivat. House consi…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury townhouse villa for sale in a new complex in Tivat, Donja Lastva, with sea view, priv…
€483,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
NUM 5757 Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Tivat, in a quiet location near the sea. The a…
€205,000
Leave a request
5 room house with terrace, with by the sea in Lepetane, Montenegro
5 room house with terrace, with by the sea
Lepetane, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
Description Boka Kotor Bay, Lepetane district. Three-storey house with five bedrooms Distanc…
€550,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
House with open views to Tivat Bay ina peacefulneighborhood.Located within an eco-complex, t…
€435,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxury Townhouses Donja Lastva: an enclave of luxury living in Donja Lastva, Montenegro. Nin…
€550,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Lepetane, Montenegro
4 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Ancient stone house 20 meters from the sea in Lepetane, Tivat. House area 146 m2, 3 floors T…
€295,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, new building in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, new building
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
A unique villa in Tivat with a rooftop pool and panoramic sea views! Your ideal family villa…
€1,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
€1,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lepetane, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
We invite you to become the proud owner of a wonderful apartment with two bedrooms and two b…
€147,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский
4 room house with balcony, with sea view in Lepetane, Montenegro
4 room house with balcony, with sea view
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Antique house 20 meters from the sea in an exclusive location - Lepetane The best offer for…
€295,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 2 rooms
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 175 m²
For sale beautiful villa in the Tivata area, a 5-minute drive from the airport and a 10-m…
€419,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 5 rooms
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 221 m²
For sale a large three-story house with three separate apartments, each with a separate entr…
€330,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 3 rooms
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
House for sale in Lepetan, Tivat. The 97m2 house is located on a plot of 174 m2 and is 100 m…
€315,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 3 rooms
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 218 m²
House for sale with panoramic views of the Gulf of Kotor, in Lepetan. The three-story house …
€390,000
Leave a request
Villa 1 room in Lepetane, Montenegro
Villa 1 room
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
For sale apartment with beautiful views of Boca-Cotor Bay. The apartment is located in Lepet…
€160,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Villa 3 rooms
Gradiosnica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale a new two-story villa of 155m2 with its own area of 500m2. The villa has a livin…
€370,000
Leave a request
9 room house in Lepetane, Montenegro
9 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Area 600 m²
1st house, total area of 180 m2: 3 floors, each has a bedroom, a kitchen-living room and a b…
€1,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский
Penthouse 3 rooms in Bogisici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Bogisici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/1
PENTHOUSE, CENTRALE, LUŠTICA BAY, 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, Guest WC Welcome to your new …
€1,17M
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with sea view in Bogisici, Montenegro
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with sea view
Bogisici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 172 m²
For sale a unique villa on the first line of the sea. Two-storey luxury villa with a tota…
€1,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский
7 room house in Lepetane, Montenegro
7 room house
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Area 290 m²
Seafront villa is located in the village of Lepetani, between Tivat and Herceg Novi. Villa c…
€1,55M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir