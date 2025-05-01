Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Igalo
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Igalo, Montenegro

apartments
57
houses
13
70 properties total found
Apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
Apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 3
Studio apartment with an area of 25m2 (according to the sheet - commercial premises) on the …
$76,264
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
The apartment has a total area of 40m2 (according to the documents 36m2) on the highest floo…
$86,522
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
ID-2275  2-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View for Sale in Igalo, Herceg Novi  For sale: …
$144,603
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Apartments for sale in new complex under constructio in Igalo, Herceg Novi. The apartment…
$168,426
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Igalo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
House area: 128 m² Plot area: 253 m² Ownership: 1/1 Property description We offer a two-stor…
$291,197
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Apartment for sale in Igalo, near the town of Herceg Novi. The apartment has an area of 64 m…
$104,785
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
$91,061
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 room apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Apartment of 45 m2, on the second floor of a new house. Layout: living room with kitchen, be…
$68,539
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 4/5
ID-1844 Spacious Two-Bedroom Apartment with Mountain and Sea Views for Sale in a Quiet Ar…
$251,026
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Apartment 16 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Apartment 16 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 16
In the resort town of Igalo, a new hotel with a total area of ​​830 m2 is for sale. The obje…
$1,30M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Igalo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Sale: a house with a pool in the Bay Bay in Herceg Nov The area of ​​the house is 400 m…
$488,138
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
Apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Area 116 m²
A5-1042. Beautiful apartment in Centr IgaloFor sale beautiful apartment in Centr Igalo.  Liv…
$244,837
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
6 bedroom house in Igalo, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Luxury house in Herceg Novi For sale 3-storey house in Igalo (Herceg Novi). The total area o…
$342,666
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
ID 951 For sale two-bedroom apartment in Igalo, Herceg Novi Apartment in a quiet area of…
$102,774
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/3
The apartment is on the 1st floor in a low-rise building, with an area of 41m2, plus a 3m2 t…
$81,115
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
New residential complex in Igalo, Boko-Kotor Riviera. The total area of 2145 m2 is 5 minutes…
$165,726
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
Two bedroom apartment available to purchase in Goma near Igalo with absolutely outstanding v…
$131,572
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Apartment Penthouse is sold in Montenegro in a new house with a view of the sea. The ar…
$271,188
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Floor 4
ID-1631 - 1-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a Prime Location in Igalo, Herceg Novi A 1-bedr…
$141,479
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/4
A7-015. Sea view apartment in Igalo, Herceg NoviFor sale in Herceg Novi Sea view apartment. …
$167,614
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2
Apartment in the complex Adria Montenegro, 300m from the sea. Apartment of 75m2 (according t…
$200,083
Leave a request
House 11 bedrooms in Igalo, Montenegro
House 11 bedrooms
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 440 m²
Floor 3
This spacious and fully furnished house represents an exceptional opportunity to live or inv…
$853,701
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Herceg Novy, Igalo district. Apartment with two bedrooms The distance to the sea is 400m. …
$163,231
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/3
A7-047. Spacious apartment in a quiet area, Igalo, Herceg NoviFor sale! Beautiful spacious …
$307,291
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Herceg Novi, Igalo district. Two-bedroom apartment Distance to the sea 500m. Sea view Are…
$130,758
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
A three-bedroom duplex apartment for sale in Igalo, in a quiet location near the sea. The bu…
$200,200
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
For sale studio apartment of 42 m2 with a balcony and a magnificent view of the mountains. T…
$136,292
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Area 25 m²
Herceg Novi Igalo   We sell a magnificent apartment, studio 25 m2 new building in Igal…
$73,870
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go