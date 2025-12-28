  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Riga, Latvia

Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Riga, Latvia
from
$293
The year of construction 2019
Lacplesa Street 18 1906., John Alder One of the first buildings in Riga with language features of statenical Art Nouveau forms in facade architecture. The facade is decorated with exquisite decorative reliefs. The Gables are crowned by expressive figurative compositions with the figurative …
Apartment building Vilandes 14
Apartment building Vilandes 14
Riga, Latvia
from
$871
The year of construction 2020
The housing estate is located in a prestigious city centre. Quite a few diplomatic and consular services of various countries are concentrated in this quarter, nearby there is the World Trade Centre. The total area of the building after reconstruction makes up 2504.1 m2. On the ground floor …
Apartment building Matīsa 52
Apartment building Matīsa 52
Riga, Latvia
from
$488
The year of construction 2017
The building has been put into operation after a full renovation. The house is located next to Ziedoņdārzs, a convenient public transport movement. Infrastructure - Developed with increasing value for the future, nearby shops, restaurants, sports clubs, etc. Finishes: final decoration, wood…
Apartment building S22
Apartment building S22
Riga, Latvia
from
$520
The year of construction 2024
A positive environment awaits you in the project - the vast area near the building is well-lit and landscaped with walking paths, recreational benches, and children's playgrounds. It is richly planted with trees and flowering plants. S22 has a children's playground, the territory is closed, …
Apartment building Senču iela 5
Apartment building Senču iela 5
Riga, Latvia
from
$1
The year of construction 2019
Functionalism, apartment building in the far part of the center of Riga. 18 apartment building with commercial premises on the 1st floor It is also possible to park in the yard
Apartment building Cēsu iela 9
Apartment building Cēsu iela 9
Riga, Latvia
from
$674
The year of construction 2019
CITY STAR LOFTS is fully reconstructed historical building which is a cultural monument of Riga historical center. It is a small yet beautiful and qualitative residential project with just 5 apartments and a ground-floor office. Originally, this nice little loft-style house was build in the …
Apartment building Ģertrūdes iela 56
Riga, Latvia
from
$290
The year of construction 2024
Ģertrūdes iela 56 - Mūra Īres Nams Īpašuma Apraksts Ģertrūdes iela 56 ir elegants mūra īres nams, kas atrodas Rīgas centrā. Šis nams piedāvā ērtu un stilīgu dzīves vidi, apvienojot vēsturisko šarmu ar mūsdienīgām ērtībām. Vēsturiskais Šarms Arhitektūra: Nams ir cēlies 19. gadsimta beigās …
Apartment building Barona 76
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,16M
The year of construction 2019
High quality, elegant, historical house with an Art Nouveau touch in the very center of Riga. Amenities: Three wooden windows are installed, which ensures silence. An elevator is installed in the building. The apartments and the house have been qualitatively renovated, as a result of which…
Apartment building Elizabetes 2A
Riga, Latvia
from
$639
The year of construction 1879
Īres nams (1879.) arh. Gustavs Rūdolfs Vinklers. eklektisms, daudzdzīvokļu māja
Apartment building Ventspils loft (Ventspils iela 63c)
Apartment building Ventspils loft (Ventspils iela 63c)
Riga, Latvia
from
$697,147
The year of construction 2018
Are you looking for comfortable accommodation for rent in Riga? Pay attention to the apartments with designer repair in the apart-hotel "Ventspils Loft" located 3km from the center of the city and 5km from airport Riga. This is an excellent decision if you want to get all the advantages of …
Apartment building Kalpaka Park Residence
Apartment building Kalpaka Park Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
$296
The year of construction 2004
KALPAKA PARK RESIDENCE at Kalpaka Blvd 7 is both an apartment house and an office building located in the so-called boulevard circle of Riga, which is characterized mainly by its art nouveau architecture. The building consists of two parts — the „old” building was designed by the well-known …
Apartment building Ganu iela 4
Apartment building Ganu iela 4
Riga, Latvia
from
$183,940
The year of construction 2019
Mason rental house was built in 1911, architect Paul Mandelstams
Apartment building Čaka iela 83/85
Apartment building Čaka iela 83/85
Riga, Latvia
from
$1
The year of construction 1911
The multi-apartment rental building in the center of Riga, located at Aleksandra Čaka Street 83/85, is a historic and notable architectural landmark. It was built in 1911 and designed by the architect Jānis Alksnis. The building is known for its distinctive six-story brick wing located withi…
Apartment building Zunda Towers
Apartment building Zunda Towers
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,198
The year of construction 2022
Symbolizing confidence, stability, the latest technologies and quality, Zunda Towers rise towards the zenith in the skyline of 21st century Riga – in terms of architecture, design, and lifestyle
Apartment building Brīvības iela 100
Riga, Latvia
from
$232,562
The year of construction 1910
Rental house with shops in Brivibas street no. 100 (four-storey house) built in 1895, architect G.Krons and rental house with store in Brivibas street no. 100 (five-storey house) built in 1910, architect K. J. Felsko, former property of industrialist Heinrich Gaabe. Rental house with shops i…
Apartment building Vaļņu iela 19
Apartment building Vaļņu iela 19
Riga, Latvia
from
$188,375
The year of construction 2003
Office and apartment building with cinema (1933-1935) arch. Alfred Carr, Kurt Betge, reconstructed in 2003, arch. Visvaldis Sarma, Jānis Norde. Former widescreen cinema "Aina". There were 547 seats in the auditorium. A "canonical" example of functionalism. The multifunctional building is lo…
