Apartment in a new building Vīlandes iela 10

A Jewel of National Romantic Architecture in Riga’s Quiet Centre
Vīlandes iela 10 is an outstanding example of National Romantic architecture dating back to 1908. The building was designed by one of the most prominent Latvian architects – Konstantīns Pēkšēns.
The façade features an asymmetrical composition enriched with elaborate decorative elements: rustication, textured plaster in varying finishes, expressive reliefs depicting classical scenes, a prominent bay window, and a monumental cornice adorned with grape motifs. A distinctive keyhole-shaped entrance with geometric ornamentation adds a unique architectural accent.
The building has been fully reconstructed, carefully preserving its historic charm while integrating modern engineering systems and contemporary comfort solutions.
Building and Infrastructure Advantages:
24/7 live security
Secured and well-maintained staircase
Elevator
Intercom system
Renovated building
Double-glazed windows
Gas heating
Internet and television available
Location
The property is situated in one of the most prestigious and sought-after districts of Riga – the Quiet Centre, where historic architecture blends seamlessly with well-developed urban infrastructure. Nearby you will find restaurants, cafés, shops, parks, and convenient public transportation connections. Paid parking is available in the immediate vicinity.
This property is ideal for those who appreciate historic architecture, a prestigious environment, and a high quality of life in the city centre.
Location on the map
Riga, Latvia
