  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Riga
  4. Apartment in a new building Vīlandes iela 10

Apartment in a new building Vīlandes iela 10

Riga, Latvia
from
$1,004
;
22
Leave a request
ID: 33889
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 758
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 21/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2019

About the complex

A Jewel of National Romantic Architecture in Riga’s Quiet Centre Vīlandes iela 10 is an outstanding example of National Romantic architecture dating back to 1908. The building was designed by one of the most prominent Latvian architects – Konstantīns Pēkšēns. The façade features an asymmetrical composition enriched with elaborate decorative elements: rustication, textured plaster in varying finishes, expressive reliefs depicting classical scenes, a prominent bay window, and a monumental cornice adorned with grape motifs. A distinctive keyhole-shaped entrance with geometric ornamentation adds a unique architectural accent. The building has been fully reconstructed, carefully preserving its historic charm while integrating modern engineering systems and contemporary comfort solutions. Building and Infrastructure Advantages: 24/7 live security Secured and well-maintained staircase Elevator Intercom system Renovated building Double-glazed windows Gas heating Internet and television available Location The property is situated in one of the most prestigious and sought-after districts of Riga – the Quiet Centre, where historic architecture blends seamlessly with well-developed urban infrastructure. Nearby you will find restaurants, cafés, shops, parks, and convenient public transportation connections. Paid parking is available in the immediate vicinity. This property is ideal for those who appreciate historic architecture, a prestigious environment, and a high quality of life in the city centre.

Location on the map

Riga, Latvia
Education
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Old Captain
Marupe, Latvia
Price on request
Apartment building Dzilnupes
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
from
$1,394
Apartment building Ventspils loft (Ventspils iela 63c)
Riga, Latvia
from
$697,147
Apartment building Elizabetes 2A
Riga, Latvia
from
$639
Apartment building Kalpaka Park Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
$296
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Vīlandes iela 10
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,004
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Brīvības iela 100
Apartment building Brīvības iela 100
Apartment building Brīvības iela 100
Apartment building Brīvības iela 100
Apartment building Brīvības iela 100
Riga, Latvia
from
$232,562
The year of construction 1910
Rental house with shops in Brivibas street no. 100 (four-storey house) built in 1895, architect G.Krons and rental house with store in Brivibas street no. 100 (five-storey house) built in 1910, architect K. J. Felsko, former property of industrialist Heinrich Gaabe. Rental house with shops i…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Līvzemes 26b
Apartment building Līvzemes 26b
Apartment building Līvzemes 26b
Apartment building Līvzemes 26b
Apartment building Līvzemes 26b
Show all Apartment building Līvzemes 26b
Apartment building Līvzemes 26b
Salaspils, Latvia
from
$314
The year of construction 2021
The most modern and elegant one and two-room rental apartments in Salaspils are offered for rent. All apartments have built-in kitchens and cabinets, quality kitchen appliances. Finishing of apartments with very high-quality materials - wooden parquet, tiles in bathrooms, elegant design. The…
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Show all Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Riga, Latvia
from
$293
The year of construction 2019
Lacplesa Street 18 1906., John Alder One of the first buildings in Riga with language features of statenical Art Nouveau forms in facade architecture. The facade is decorated with exquisite decorative reliefs. The Gables are crowned by expressive figurative compositions with the figurative …
Agency
REALAT real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Latvia
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
01.05.2024
What is Happening in the Latvian Real Estate Market. Interview with an Expert
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
20.02.2023
How much does land in Latvia cost? A selection of houses with turnkey plots
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
17.06.2022
It has become easier to move to Latvia: visa applications for remote employees open
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
27.01.2022
A two-room apartment is for sale in the center of Riga for €109,000. Why is this such a profitable option?
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
31.03.2021
Prime Minister of Latvia calls to cancel the issuance of a residence permit for real estate investing
Show all publications