Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

Municipality of Agios Nikolaos
25
Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
21
Municipality of Rethymnon
20
Rethymno
19
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Xirosterni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Xirosterni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a beautiful maisonette (95 sq.m.) in the Mesambelies area of Heraklion city, in …
$445,715
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Region of Crete

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Region of Crete, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go