Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Chania
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Chania, Greece

Chania
23
Apartment Delete
Clear all
23 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment for sale with an area of 178 square meters on the island of Crete under constructi…
$959,904
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale apartment of 80 sq.m. on the island of Crete under construction. The apartment is l…
$430,931
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$412,052
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 178 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
$878,832
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 92 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$454,028
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses in a beachfront residence, Chania, Greece We offer apartments with parking space…
$388,026
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Akrotiri, Cret…
$5,79M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$403,070
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and gardens near the beach, Chania, Greece We offer a…
$440,151
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Chania, Greece We offer apartme…
$390,106
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction apartment of 178 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
$878,832
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$381,856
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale apartment of 98 sq.m. on the island of Crete under construction. The apartment is l…
$530,113
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/4
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$392,463
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment for sale with an area of 178 square meters on the island of Crete under constructi…
$959,904
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
$458,195
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$422,895
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.m. on the island of Crete under construction. The apartment is l…
$495,912
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 98 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$485,341
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 106 sq.m. on the island of Crete under construction. The apartment is …
$467,412
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$401,208
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$394,535
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront residence with gardens close to a highway, Chania, Greece We offer apartments wi…
$435,260
Leave a request

Property types in Municipality of Chania

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Chania, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go