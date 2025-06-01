Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Chania, Greece

23 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment for sale with an area of 178 square meters on the island of Crete under constructi…
$959,904
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale apartment of 80 sq.m. on the island of Crete under construction. The apartment is l…
$430,931
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$412,052
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 178 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
$878,832
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 92 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$454,028
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses in a beachfront residence, Chania, Greece We offer apartments with parking space…
$388,026
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Akrotiri, Cret…
$5,79M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$403,070
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and gardens near the beach, Chania, Greece We offer a…
$440,151
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Chania, Greece We offer apartme…
$390,106
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction apartment of 178 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
$878,832
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$381,856
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale apartment of 98 sq.m. on the island of Crete under construction. The apartment is l…
$530,113
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/4
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$392,463
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment for sale with an area of 178 square meters on the island of Crete under constructi…
$959,904
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
$458,195
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$422,895
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.m. on the island of Crete under construction. The apartment is l…
$495,912
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 98 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$485,341
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 106 sq.m. on the island of Crete under construction. The apartment is …
$467,412
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$401,208
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$394,535
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront residence with gardens close to a highway, Chania, Greece We offer apartments wi…
$435,260
Properties features in Chania, Greece

