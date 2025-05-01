Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Region of Crete, Greece

Municipality of Agios Nikolaos
25
Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
21
Municipality of Rethymnon
20
Rethymno
19
25 properties total found
1 room apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 732 m²
Number of floors 4
FOR SALE: Under Construction Apartments in Rethymno City, CreteThis modern apartment buildin…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction duplex of 38 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city,…
$163,373
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction duplex of 126 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st …
$567,799
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/4
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$392,463
3 bedroom apartment in Xirosterni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Xirosterni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Georgioupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Georgioupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$427,935
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction duplex of 136 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st …
$599,761
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction apartment of 44 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$188,291
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$401,208
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Akrotiri, Cret…
$5,79M
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction apartment of 42 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$179,437
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/5
FOR SALE: Apartment 59m2 in Chersonissos, Crete, GreecePrice:€279,000Size:59sq.m.We are plea…
$291,204
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 3/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$403,070
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction apartment of 39 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$168,526
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$394,535
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$381,856
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Imagine your home in an idyllic, luxurious sea view complex with beach access, just 15 km fr…
$358,907
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$261,541
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 3
FOR SALE: Under Construction Apartment in Rethymno City, CreteThis modern apartment, part of…
$361,903
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/5
FOR SALE: Apartment 37m2 in Chersonissos, Crete, GreecePrice: €169,000Size: 37 sq.m.We are p…
$176,393
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$422,895
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction apartment of 65 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$275,461
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Pavlos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$412,052
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction apartment of 63 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$260,602
