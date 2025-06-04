Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Makry Gialos Municipal Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment for sale of 145 square meters on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on …
$268,911
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$245,280
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale of 146 square meters on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on …
$303,240
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 146 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$276,592
Properties features in Makry Gialos Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
