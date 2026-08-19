Apartments for sale in District of Ierapetra, Greece

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Apartments in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece

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Ierapetra Municipal Unit
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Ierapetra
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7 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
For sale apartment of 154 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Ierapetra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
For sale apartment of 81 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It …
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Ierapetra, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 107 m²
For sale apartment of 107 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$315,249
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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2 bedroom apartment in Ierapetra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$479,877
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Ierapetra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$554,933
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Ierapetra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It …
$184,191
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Ierapetra

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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