Apartments for sale in Heraklion Municipal Unit, Greece

6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a beautiful maisonette (95 sq.m.) in the Mesambelies area of Heraklion city, in …
$445,715
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It …
$181,959
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It …
$204,990
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$428,364
5 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale is an excellent apartment of 65,5 sq.m. in Heraklion city, in Crete. The property c…
$386,069
Properties features in Heraklion Municipal Unit, Greece

