  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Region of Crete, Greece

Municipality of Agios Nikolaos
25
Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
21
Municipality of Rethymnon
20
Rethymno
19
24 properties total found
1 room apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 732 m²
Number of floors 4
FOR SALE: Under Construction Apartments in Rethymno City, CreteThis modern apartment buildin…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction duplex of 38 sq.meters in Crete. A magnificent view of the city,…
$163,373
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction duplex of 126 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st …
$567,799
3 bedroom apartment in Xirosterni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Xirosterni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction duplex of 93 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st f…
$402,801
3 bedroom apartment in Georgioupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Georgioupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$427,935
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1
For sale under construction duplex of 98 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st f…
$430,821
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction duplex of 136 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st …
$599,761
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Akrotiri, Cret…
$5,79M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction duplex of 94 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st f…
$410,919
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction duplex of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st f…
$370,586
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1
For sale under construction duplex of 81 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st f…
$351,107
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction duplex of 97 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st f…
$434,535
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction duplex of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on 1st …
$603,894
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Imagine your home in an idyllic, luxurious sea view complex with beach access, just 15 km fr…
$358,907
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$342,576
3 bedroom apartment in Kissamos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront villas with terraces, Trachilos, Greece We offer villas with a panoramic view of…
$874,463
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 3
FOR SALE: Under Construction Apartment in Rethymno City, CreteThis modern apartment, part of…
$361,903
4 bedroom apartment in Kissamos, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
Hillside residence with a panoramic view, Kastelli, Greece We offer villas with a panoramic…
$899,846
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$422,895
1 room apartment in Municipality of Platanias, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Platanias, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
An apartment with one bedroom is offered for sale near Maleme, Chania, Crete. The apartment …
$279,387
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction apartment of 33 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
$146,227
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Pavlos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/5
AS IN THE CENTER, BUT IN SILENCE The residential building is located in a clean, quiet ar…
$412,052
