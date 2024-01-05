Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Limenas Chersonisou
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece

3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Hersonissos, Greece
2 room apartment
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€280,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Hersonissos, Greece
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
Suggested for sale a first-floor apartment of 104sqm in Hersonissos, Crete. It is located in…
€240,350
Agency
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Hersonissos, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It …
€165,000
Agency
