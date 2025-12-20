Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipality of Kissamos, Greece

4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kissamos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kissamos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
This exclusive project offers a unique opportunity to experience luxurious living by the Aeg…
$351,799
1 bedroom apartment in Kissamos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kissamos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
This exclusive project offers a unique opportunity to experience luxurious living by the Aeg…
$351,375
4 bedroom apartment in Kissamos, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
Hillside residence with a panoramic view, Kastelli, Greece We offer villas with a panoramic…
$899,846
3 bedroom apartment in Kissamos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kissamos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront villas with terraces, Trachilos, Greece We offer villas with a panoramic view of…
$874,463
