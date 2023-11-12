Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. District of Sitia
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in District of Sitia, Greece

2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Analipsi, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a two apartment property of 110 sq.m. in total, located in a tourist village of …
€260,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Sitia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. con…
€200,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Sitia, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Sitia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Sitia city, eastern Crete. The apartment is situated o…
€75,000

Properties features in District of Sitia, Greece

