Apartments for sale in District of Sitia, Greece

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Apartments in Municipality of Sitia, Greece

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2 bedroom apartment in Sitia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Sitia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It …
$226,696
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Sitia, Greece

with Sea view
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