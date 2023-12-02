Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. District of Chersonissos
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in District of Chersonissos, Greece

2 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
€250,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale two independent apartments of 165 sq.meters in Gouves.The first apartment is situat…
€330,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Chersonissos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
It is proposed for sale a stone built apartment of 67sqm in Crete.The apartment is located i…
€278,300
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€215,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
Two independent apartments are suggested for sale in Chersonissos. Both apartments are 165m2…
€110,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in District of Chersonissos, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir