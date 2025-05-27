Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Platanias
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Platanias, Greece

1 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Gerani, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Gerani, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale of 66 square meters on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on t…
$304,297
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Platanias, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Platanias, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/3
Offered for sale apartment with one bedroom near Maleme, Chania, Crete. The apartment is loc…
$284,922
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Máleme, Greece
1 room apartment
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 71 m²
Modern Ground Floor Residence – Ideal for Permanent Residence or InvestmentIn a well-maintai…
$368,288
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment in Municipality of Platanias, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Platanias, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
An apartment with one bedroom is offered for sale near Maleme, Chania, Crete. The apartment …
$279,387
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment in Máleme, Greece
1 room apartment
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 72 m²
Modern Ground Floor Residence – Ideal for Quality Living & InvestmentWithin a well-maintaine…
$373,773
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment in Máleme, Greece
2 room apartment
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Ground Floor Apartment in a Modern Complex | Comfort, Luxury & Sea Within Breathing Distance…
$400,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Gerani, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 66 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It …
$278,679
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment in Máleme, Greece
2 room apartment
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 87 m²
Modern Ground Floor Residence – Comfort & Luxury Next to the SeaWithin the context of a lead…
$438,777
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Platanias, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go