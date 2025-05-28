Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece

3 bedroom apartment in Georgioupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Georgioupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale of 120 square meters on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on …
$467,412
2 bedroom apartment in Kalyves, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
The apartment шы located in Kalyves village in front of the beach. There is a garden 600 sq.…
$283,364
3 bedroom apartment in Xirosterni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Xirosterni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Georgioupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Georgioupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$427,935
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Pavlos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Price on request
