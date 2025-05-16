Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chersonisos Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Chersonisos Municipal Unit, Greece

6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/5
FOR SALE: Apartment 74m2 in Chersonissos, Crete, GreecePrice:€349,000Size:74sq.m.We are plea…
$364,266
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
Two independent apartments are suggested for sale in Chersonissos. Both apartments are 165m2…
$128,722
1 bedroom apartment in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 5
FOR SALE: Apartment 37m2 in Chersonissos, Crete, GreecePrice:€139,000Size:37 sq.m.We are ple…
$144,012
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached House for Sale with Large Plot & Building Potential – Ano Hersonissos, Crete📍 Locat…
$313,388
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/5
FOR SALE: Apartment 37m2 in Chersonissos, Crete, GreecePrice: €169,000Size: 37 sq.m.We are p…
$176,393
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/5
FOR SALE: Apartment 59m2 in Chersonissos, Crete, GreecePrice:€279,000Size:59sq.m.We are plea…
$291,204
